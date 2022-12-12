6 benefits of using aloe vera on your hair and skin

Aloe vera is a wonder plant that has many several health advantages. It is a natural cure for your hair and skin and can help you get healthy and glowing skin. We have some quick and easy DIY beauty tips you can try at home.

Nourish your dry skin: Fluid content inside aloe vera helps rejuvenate your dry skin. It is a natural remedy for various skin problems, besides having many nourishing properties. Aloe vera gel can be applied to hydrate your skin. Additionally, you can add some drops of Neroli oil and mix it with one tablespoon of Aloe Vera Gel with a vitamin E capsule. Use the mixture to massage your face for healthy and glowing skin. The remaining mixture can be kept in the refrigerator for at least three days.

Get rid of blemishes and dark spots: Aloe vera contains anti-inflammatory, astringent, and antibacterial properties. Due to these properties, it is excellent in lessening the visibility of blemishes and scars. A simple DIY remedy can keep your skin free from defects and spots. Create a smooth paste by combining two tablespoons of honey and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Spread it over your face, and keep it on for 10 to 15 minutes. After washing it off with warm water, you will discover a fresh and lighter skin of yours.

Flaunt shining skin using ice cube rub: Using an ice cube rub can help you achieve "glass skin," which is trendy now with a smooth texture, reduces your pore size, and gives a natural glow. Aloe vera gel can be added to an ice cube tray to create an aloe vera gel cube. Use this at least twice a week to soothe skin burns or revitalise the dose of freshness.

Keep infection and acne at bay: People with acne-prone skin can see excellent results. Constant use of aloe vera can help remove and cleanse bacteria due to its antiseptic properties. It is also simple to use, and anyone can try it at home easily. Take one with one teaspoon of Neem oil and one Moringa with a tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Mix all the ingredients and make a thick paste, apply it over your face, and massage it gently on your skin in a circular motion. Leave it on for 30 minutes, and later wash it off. You can follow up with a clay-based mask for the best results.

Shine with glistering soft hair: Aloe vera can help treat dry and rough hair as it contains proteolytic enzymes that help rebuild your scalp's stimulate new hair growth and dead skin by promoting blood circulation in your body. Mix two tablespoons of castor oil and one tablespoon of aloe vera to make a smooth paste. Apply it to your scalp and hair. Leave it for an hour, then wash it off with water and mild herbal shampoo. This will add intense shine, hydration and softness to your hair through the antioxidant-rich castor oil and aloe vera gel, which strengthens your hair follicles and promotes hair growth.

Dodge dandruff: Aloe vera is a hassle-free and natural solution to eliminating dandruff because it is rich in anti-viral and anti-fungal qualities. So applying it on your scalp can help reduce dandruff and nourish it. You can try this homemade aloe-methi mask at home to treat hair loss and dandruff since it is a high source of iron and protein that promotes blood circulation.

