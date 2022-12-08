Create a scrumptious thali at home by using these must try winter food recipes
Prepare this delicious thali with these delightful winter delicacies at your home with the help of recipes shared by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef Khandani Rajdhani. Right from Gajar Ka Halwa to Mogri Peru.
PR handout
You can prepare a Thali comprising assorted delicacies of winter specialities made using authentic and fresh ingredients. The royal menu consists of flavoursome seasonal surprises. Delectable preparations like Undhiyu, Adadiya Pak, Mogri Peru, Mooli Kofta Subzi, and beloved seasonal desserts like Shakarkhand, Gajar Ka Halwa and Ragi Coconut Ladoomade by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef, KhandaniRajdhani, is sure to persuade your tastebuds for more servings. Besides, it’s a special Farsan Platter comprising Bathua Ka Muthiya Kela-methi-na-Gota, Arbi-Nu-Tuk, Chutneys, Indian bread and a variety of Rice and Khichdimakes, the perfect snack to be munched on alongside.
PR handout
Surti Undhiyu
Ingredients
Grinding Masala :
1. Green Garlic – ½ cup
2. Coconut ( Without the dark Skin) – ½ Cup
3. Peanuts Raw – 1 tbsp
4. Corriander Fresh – 06 tbsp
Mixing Masala:
1. Green Chilli Paste – 1 tbsp
2. Ginger Paste – 1 tbsp
3. Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
4. Haldi Powder – 1 tsp
5. Dhania powder – 1 tsp
6. Jeera Powder – 1 tsp
7. Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp
8. Ajwain – 1 tsp
9. Salt to taste
10. Dry coconut – tbsp
11. White Til – 1 Tbsp
12. Sugar – 1 tbsp
13. Hing – 1 tsp
14. Green Garlic Chives – 100 Gms
Vegetables:
15. Shakarkand – 100 Gms
16. Peeled Potato – 200 Gms
17. Purple Yam (Ratalu) – 150 Gms
18. Eggplant – 04 Pcs
19. Raw Banana – 01 Pcs ( Cut into 6 Pcs)
20. Surti Papdi – 500 gms
21. Green Peas – 100 gms
Tadka:
1. Sunflower Oil – 4 Tbsp
2. Garlic paste – 1 Tsp
3. Hing – 1 Tsp
4. Ajwain – 1 Tsp
5. Green Chilli paste – 1 Tsp
Methi Muthiya:
1. Fresh Methi – 2 cups
2. Green chilli paste – 2 tsp
3. Ginger paste – 1 1/2 tsp
4. Garlic Paste – 1 Tsp
5. Salt – 1 Tsp
6. White Till – 1 tbsp
7. Hing – ½ Tsp
8. Haldi Powder – 1 tsp
9. Sugar – 1.5 tsp
10. Curd – 1 tbsp
11. Oil 2 Tbsp
12. Besan – 1 Cup
13. Atta Kar Kara – ½ cup
14. Maida – ½ Cup.
Method :
1. Take all the grinding masala and grind it to a coarse consistency.
2. Mix all the mixing masala to the coarsely ground masala with one part of the garlic chives and chopped coriander.
3. Cut the Potato, Yam, Sweet Potato, and Raw Banana (with Skin) into 1-inch size pieces.
4. Slit the Banana &amp; Egg Plant and stuff with the masala.
5. Take oil from the cooker and add all the tadka ingredients and sauté. Add all the beans, stuffed vegetables and Methi Muthiya and pour water over all the vegetables.
6. Cook all the vegetables for 4 whistles.
7. Remove onto the serving plate and garnish with leftover Green garlic, Chives and Chopped Corriander.
PR handout
Mogri Peru
Ingredients:
Mogri ( Peru) - 2 Cups
Mustard Seeds – 1 Tsp
Cumin Seeds – 1 Tsp
Hing – 1 Pinch
Oil – 1 Tbsp
Corriander Leaves – ½ Cup for Garnish
Dhania Powder – 1 tsp
Jeera Powder – 1
Red Chili Powder – ½ Tsp
Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp
Method:
1. Cut the Mogri Peru into 1-inch-long chunks.
2. Heal Oil, Tempered with Cumin seeds, Mustard seeds, Asafoetida and Green Chillies.
3. Add the Mogri and sauté till soft.
4. Add the dry masalas, water and salt and cook for a couple of more minutes.
5. Garnish with Chopped Fresh Corriander.
6. Serve hot.
PR handout
Gajar Ka Halwa
Ingredients:
Grated Desi Red Carrots – 3 cups
Sugar – 1 cup
Mawa (Khoya) – ½ Cup
Milk – ½ Cup
Ghee - 2 tbsp
Cashew nuts – 1 tbsp
Pista – 1 tbsp
Almonds – 1 tbsp
Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp
Method:
1. Take a heavy-bottom saucepan. Add the 1 part of the ghee to the pan and heat.
2. Add the grated carrots and sauté until the carrots leave water from the sides.
3. Add the sugar to the carrots and cook for 10 mins.
4. Add the ghee now and stir and about 5 minutes.
5. Add the milk to the Halwa and let it reduce and evaporate.
6. Add the grated mawa and chopped nuts, stirring and cool.
7. Serve Warm, garnished with some grated mawa.
PR handout
Sarson Da Saag
Ingredients:
Sarson Ka Saag – 04 Bunches
Spinach – 02 Bunches
Bathua – 01 Bunch
Green Chillies – 2-3 No’s
Makai ka Atta – 1 Cup
Tadka Ingredients:
Ghee – 3 Tbsp
Ginger Finely Chopped – 2 Big Tbsp
Green Chilly – 03 Tbsp
Onion Finely Chopped – 2-3 No’s
Serving:
White Butter – 1 Tbsp
Method:
1. Chop all the Green Leafy Vegetables finely and rinse thoroughly in running water.
2. Chop the onion, ginger and green chillies finely.
3. Take a cooking pot with a lid, add about 500 ml of water, and bring it to a boil.
4. Add all the chopped green leafy vegetables and 1 part of the green chillies to the boiling water, cover the lid and cook the green for around 15-20 mins on slow flame.
5. Remove the cooking pot from the flame, add the Makai and the atta in batches, and keep mashing the cooked green till all the makai ka atta is dissolved in the greens. Everything turns into a paste.
6. Take ghee in another pot and add ginger, green chillies, and onion, and sauté until the onions are translucent and soft.
7. Add the entire greens mixture to this tadka and cook with the tadka for another 15- 20 mins.
8. Add salt and season the whole mixture.
9. Serve hot with a big dollop of white butter on top.
PR handout
Adadiya Pak
Ingredients:
Urad dal Atta (Coarse) – 150 Gms
Channa Dal Atta – 150 Gms
Mix Dry Fruits – 100 Gms
Gondh – 100 Gms
Khus Khus – 25 Gms
Milk – 3 Tbsp
Sugar – 250 Gms
Ghee – 250 Gms
Saunth Powder – 50 Gms
Method:
1. Take 2 cups of split black gram flour (urad dal flour should be coarse like suji.
2. In a large bowl, combine flour, milk and ¼ Cup clarified butter, and mix thoroughly.
3. After half an hour, sieve this flour by pressing mildly. Set aside.
4. Heat the clarified butter and fry edible gum on high flame in a heavy-bottomed pan. Set aside.
5. Chopped edible gum unevenly and make a coarse powder using a mortar.
6. Add the flour & Poppy Seeds in clarified butter and Roast it on a low flame stirring continuously till light brown or until 25 to 35 minutes.
7. Once it is browned, add finely chopped edible gum.
8. Mix well, turn off the flame, and let it cool for 10 to 15 minutes.
9. Add in all Saunth powder and sugar and mix very well.
10. Spread it on a square or round plate and garnish it with almonds. Cool for 3 to 4 hours, then cut
PR handout
Haldi Nu Saag
Ingredients:
Amba Haldi (Grated) – 200 Gms
Desi Ghee – 50 Gms
Green Peas – 50 Gms
Cauliflower (Chopped) – 50 Gms
Jeera Whole – 10 Gms
Ginger paste – 10 Gms
Onion (Finely Chopped) – 1 1/2 Cups
Yoghurt – 3 Cups
Green Chilli (Finely Chopped) – 10 Gms
Garlic (Chopped) – 20 Gms
Tomato (Chopped) – 30 Gms
Red Chilli Powder – 2-3 Tsp
Corriander Fresh – ½ Cup
Salt to Taste
Method:
1. Wash the raw grated Amba haldi 2-3 times.
2. Heat ghee in a thick bottom pan on medium heat. Add onions, haldi, garlic, tomato, and green chillies and cook well for 5-7 minutes.
3. Add the Cauliflower, Green Peas, stir and cook for 1 Minute. Add hot water and simmer for minutes.
4. Gradually stir the whisked yoghurt with red chilli powder into the Kadhai.
5. Turn the heat to low and simmer, occasionally stirring for about 10 minutes or until a thick consistency is obtained. Add salt and season the dish.
6. Turn off the heat and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.
