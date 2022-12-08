Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Create a scrumptious thali at home by using these must try winter food recipes

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    Prepare this delicious thali with these delightful winter delicacies at your home with the help of recipes shared by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef Khandani Rajdhani. Right from Gajar Ka Halwa to Mogri Peru. 
     

    You can prepare a Thali comprising assorted delicacies of winter specialities made using authentic and fresh ingredients. The royal menu consists of flavoursome seasonal surprises. Delectable preparations like Undhiyu, Adadiya Pak, Mogri Peru, Mooli Kofta Subzi, and beloved seasonal desserts like Shakarkhand, Gajar Ka Halwa and Ragi Coconut Ladoomade by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef, KhandaniRajdhani, is sure to persuade your tastebuds for more servings. Besides, it’s a special Farsan Platter comprising Bathua Ka Muthiya Kela-methi-na-Gota, Arbi-Nu-Tuk, Chutneys, Indian bread and a variety of Rice and Khichdimakes, the perfect snack to be munched on alongside. 

    Surti Undhiyu

    Ingredients

    Grinding Masala :

    1. Green Garlic – ½ cup

    2. Coconut ( Without the dark Skin) – ½ Cup

    3. Peanuts Raw – 1 tbsp

    4. Corriander Fresh – 06 tbsp

    Mixing Masala:

    1. Green Chilli Paste – 1 tbsp

    2. Ginger Paste – 1 tbsp

    3. Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

    4. Haldi Powder – 1 tsp

    5. Dhania powder – 1 tsp

    6. Jeera Powder – 1 tsp

    7. Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp

    8. Ajwain – 1 tsp

    9. Salt to taste

    10. Dry coconut – tbsp

    11. White Til – 1 Tbsp

    12. Sugar – 1 tbsp

    13. Hing – 1 tsp

    14. Green Garlic Chives – 100 Gms

    Vegetables:

    15. Shakarkand – 100 Gms

    16. Peeled Potato – 200 Gms

    17. Purple Yam (Ratalu) – 150 Gms

    18. Eggplant – 04 Pcs

    19. Raw Banana – 01 Pcs ( Cut into 6 Pcs)

    20. Surti Papdi – 500 gms

    21. Green Peas – 100 gms

    Tadka:

    1. Sunflower Oil – 4 Tbsp

    2. Garlic paste – 1 Tsp

    3. Hing – 1 Tsp

    4. Ajwain – 1 Tsp

    5. Green Chilli paste – 1 Tsp

    Methi Muthiya:

    1. Fresh Methi – 2 cups

    2. Green chilli paste – 2 tsp

    3. Ginger paste – 1 1/2 tsp

    4. Garlic Paste – 1 Tsp

    5. Salt – 1 Tsp

    6. White Till – 1 tbsp

    7. Hing – ½ Tsp

    8. Haldi Powder – 1 tsp

    9. Sugar – 1.5 tsp

    10. Curd – 1 tbsp

    11. Oil 2 Tbsp

    12. Besan – 1 Cup

    13. Atta Kar Kara – ½ cup

    14. Maida – ½ Cup.

    Method :

    1. Take all the grinding masala and grind it to a coarse consistency.

    2. Mix all the mixing masala to the coarsely ground masala with one part of the garlic chives and chopped coriander.

    3. Cut the Potato, Yam, Sweet Potato, and Raw Banana (with Skin) into 1-inch size pieces.

    4. Slit the Banana &amp;amp; Egg Plant and stuff with the masala.

    5. Take oil from the cooker and add all the tadka ingredients and sauté. Add all the beans, stuffed vegetables and Methi Muthiya and pour water over all the vegetables.

    6. Cook all the vegetables for 4 whistles.

    7. Remove onto the serving plate and garnish with leftover Green garlic, Chives and Chopped Corriander.

    Mogri Peru

    Ingredients:

    Mogri ( Peru) - 2 Cups

    Mustard Seeds – 1 Tsp

    Cumin Seeds – 1 Tsp

    Hing – 1 Pinch

    Oil – 1 Tbsp

    Corriander Leaves – ½ Cup for Garnish

    Dhania Powder – 1 tsp

    Jeera Powder – 1

    Red Chili Powder – ½ Tsp

    Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

    Method:

    1. Cut the Mogri Peru into 1-inch-long chunks.

    2. Heal Oil, Tempered with Cumin seeds, Mustard seeds, Asafoetida and Green Chillies.

    3. Add the Mogri and sauté till soft.

    4. Add the dry masalas, water and salt and cook for a couple of more minutes.

    5. Garnish with Chopped Fresh Corriander.

    6. Serve hot.

    Gajar Ka Halwa

    Ingredients:

    Grated Desi Red Carrots – 3 cups

    Sugar – 1 cup

    Mawa (Khoya) – ½ Cup

    Milk – ½ Cup

    Ghee - 2 tbsp

    Cashew nuts – 1 tbsp

    Pista – 1 tbsp

    Almonds – 1 tbsp

    Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp

    Method:

    1. Take a heavy-bottom saucepan. Add the 1 part of the ghee to the pan and heat.

    2. Add the grated carrots and sauté until the carrots leave water from the sides.

    3. Add the sugar to the carrots and cook for 10 mins.

    4. Add the ghee now and stir and about 5 minutes.

    5. Add the milk to the Halwa and let it reduce and evaporate.

    6. Add the grated mawa and chopped nuts, stirring and cool.

    7. Serve Warm, garnished with some grated mawa.

     

    Sarson Da Saag

    Ingredients:

    Sarson Ka Saag – 04 Bunches

    Spinach – 02 Bunches

    Bathua – 01 Bunch

    Green Chillies – 2-3 No’s

    Makai ka Atta – 1 Cup

    Tadka Ingredients:

    Ghee – 3 Tbsp

    Ginger Finely Chopped – 2 Big Tbsp

    Green Chilly – 03 Tbsp

    Onion Finely Chopped – 2-3 No’s

    Serving:

    White Butter – 1 Tbsp

    Method:

    1. Chop all the Green Leafy Vegetables finely and rinse thoroughly in running water.

    2. Chop the onion, ginger and green chillies finely.

    3. Take a cooking pot with a lid, add about 500 ml of water, and bring it to a boil.

    4. Add all the chopped green leafy vegetables and 1 part of the green chillies to the boiling water, cover the lid and cook the green for around 15-20 mins on slow flame.

    5. Remove the cooking pot from the flame, add the Makai and the atta in batches, and keep mashing the cooked green till all the makai ka atta is dissolved in the greens. Everything turns into a paste.

    6. Take ghee in another pot and add ginger, green chillies, and onion, and sauté until the onions are translucent and soft.

    7. Add the entire greens mixture to this tadka and cook with the tadka for another 15- 20 mins.

    8. Add salt and season the whole mixture.

    9. Serve hot with a big dollop of white butter on top.

     

    Adadiya Pak

    Ingredients:

    Urad dal Atta (Coarse) – 150 Gms

    Channa Dal Atta – 150 Gms

    Mix Dry Fruits – 100 Gms

    Gondh – 100 Gms

    Khus Khus – 25 Gms

    Milk – 3 Tbsp

    Sugar – 250 Gms

    Ghee – 250 Gms

    Saunth Powder – 50 Gms

    Method:

    1. Take 2 cups of split black gram flour (urad dal flour should be coarse like suji.

    2. In a large bowl, combine flour, milk and ¼ Cup clarified butter, and mix thoroughly.

    3. After half an hour, sieve this flour by pressing mildly. Set aside.

    4. Heat the clarified butter and fry edible gum on high flame in a heavy-bottomed pan. Set aside.

    5. Chopped edible gum unevenly and make a coarse powder using a mortar.

    6. Add the flour &amp; Poppy Seeds in clarified butter and Roast it on a low flame stirring continuously till light brown or until 25 to 35 minutes.

    7. Once it is browned, add finely chopped edible gum.

    8. Mix well, turn off the flame, and let it cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

    9. Add in all Saunth powder and sugar and mix very well.

    10. Spread it on a square or round plate and garnish it with almonds. Cool for 3 to 4 hours, then cut

    Haldi Nu Saag

    Ingredients:

    Amba Haldi (Grated) – 200 Gms

    Desi Ghee – 50 Gms

    Green Peas – 50 Gms

    Cauliflower (Chopped) – 50 Gms

    Jeera Whole – 10 Gms

    Ginger paste – 10 Gms

    Onion (Finely Chopped) – 1 1/2 Cups

    Yoghurt – 3 Cups

    Green Chilli (Finely Chopped) – 10 Gms

    Garlic (Chopped) – 20 Gms

    Tomato (Chopped) – 30 Gms

    Red Chilli Powder – 2-3 Tsp

    Corriander Fresh – ½ Cup

    Salt to Taste

    Method:

    1. Wash the raw grated Amba haldi 2-3 times.

    2. Heat ghee in a thick bottom pan on medium heat. Add onions, haldi, garlic, tomato, and green chillies and cook well for 5-7 minutes.

    3. Add the Cauliflower, Green Peas, stir and cook for 1 Minute. Add hot water and simmer for minutes.

    4. Gradually stir the whisked yoghurt with red chilli powder into the Kadhai.

    5. Turn the heat to low and simmer, occasionally stirring for about 10 minutes or until a thick consistency is obtained. Add salt and season the dish.

    6. Turn off the heat and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

