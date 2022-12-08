Create a scrumptious thali at home by using these must try winter food recipes

Prepare this delicious thali with these delightful winter delicacies at your home with the help of recipes shared by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef Khandani Rajdhani. Right from Gajar Ka Halwa to Mogri Peru.



You can prepare a Thali comprising assorted delicacies of winter specialities made using authentic and fresh ingredients. The royal menu consists of flavoursome seasonal surprises. Delectable preparations like Undhiyu, Adadiya Pak, Mogri Peru, Mooli Kofta Subzi, and beloved seasonal desserts like Shakarkhand, Gajar Ka Halwa and Ragi Coconut Ladoomade by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef, KhandaniRajdhani, is sure to persuade your tastebuds for more servings. Besides, it's a special Farsan Platter comprising Bathua Ka Muthiya Kela-methi-na-Gota, Arbi-Nu-Tuk, Chutneys, Indian bread and a variety of Rice and Khichdimakes, the perfect snack to be munched on alongside.

Surti Undhiyu Ingredients Grinding Masala : 1. Green Garlic – ½ cup 2. Coconut ( Without the dark Skin) – ½ Cup 3. Peanuts Raw – 1 tbsp 4. Corriander Fresh – 06 tbsp Mixing Masala: 1. Green Chilli Paste – 1 tbsp 2. Ginger Paste – 1 tbsp 3. Garlic Paste – 1 tsp 4. Haldi Powder – 1 tsp 5. Dhania powder – 1 tsp 6. Jeera Powder – 1 tsp 7. Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp 8. Ajwain – 1 tsp 9. Salt to taste 10. Dry coconut – tbsp 11. White Til – 1 Tbsp 12. Sugar – 1 tbsp 13. Hing – 1 tsp 14. Green Garlic Chives – 100 Gms Vegetables: 15. Shakarkand – 100 Gms 16. Peeled Potato – 200 Gms 17. Purple Yam (Ratalu) – 150 Gms 18. Eggplant – 04 Pcs 19. Raw Banana – 01 Pcs ( Cut into 6 Pcs) 20. Surti Papdi – 500 gms 21. Green Peas – 100 gms Tadka: 1. Sunflower Oil – 4 Tbsp 2. Garlic paste – 1 Tsp 3. Hing – 1 Tsp 4. Ajwain – 1 Tsp 5. Green Chilli paste – 1 Tsp Methi Muthiya: 1. Fresh Methi – 2 cups 2. Green chilli paste – 2 tsp 3. Ginger paste – 1 1/2 tsp 4. Garlic Paste – 1 Tsp 5. Salt – 1 Tsp 6. White Till – 1 tbsp 7. Hing – ½ Tsp 8. Haldi Powder – 1 tsp 9. Sugar – 1.5 tsp 10. Curd – 1 tbsp 11. Oil 2 Tbsp 12. Besan – 1 Cup 13. Atta Kar Kara – ½ cup 14. Maida – ½ Cup. Method : 1. Take all the grinding masala and grind it to a coarse consistency. 2. Mix all the mixing masala to the coarsely ground masala with one part of the garlic chives and chopped coriander. 3. Cut the Potato, Yam, Sweet Potato, and Raw Banana (with Skin) into 1-inch size pieces. 4. Slit the Banana &amp; Egg Plant and stuff with the masala. 5. Take oil from the cooker and add all the tadka ingredients and sauté. Add all the beans, stuffed vegetables and Methi Muthiya and pour water over all the vegetables. 6. Cook all the vegetables for 4 whistles. 7. Remove onto the serving plate and garnish with leftover Green garlic, Chives and Chopped Corriander.

Mogri Peru Ingredients: Mogri ( Peru) - 2 Cups Mustard Seeds – 1 Tsp Cumin Seeds – 1 Tsp Hing – 1 Pinch Oil – 1 Tbsp Corriander Leaves – ½ Cup for Garnish Dhania Powder – 1 tsp Jeera Powder – 1 Red Chili Powder – ½ Tsp Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp Method: 1. Cut the Mogri Peru into 1-inch-long chunks. 2. Heal Oil, Tempered with Cumin seeds, Mustard seeds, Asafoetida and Green Chillies. 3. Add the Mogri and sauté till soft. 4. Add the dry masalas, water and salt and cook for a couple of more minutes. 5. Garnish with Chopped Fresh Corriander. 6. Serve hot.

Gajar Ka Halwa Ingredients: Grated Desi Red Carrots – 3 cups Sugar – 1 cup Mawa (Khoya) – ½ Cup Milk – ½ Cup Ghee - 2 tbsp Cashew nuts – 1 tbsp Pista – 1 tbsp Almonds – 1 tbsp Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp Method: 1. Take a heavy-bottom saucepan. Add the 1 part of the ghee to the pan and heat. 2. Add the grated carrots and sauté until the carrots leave water from the sides. 3. Add the sugar to the carrots and cook for 10 mins. 4. Add the ghee now and stir and about 5 minutes. 5. Add the milk to the Halwa and let it reduce and evaporate. 6. Add the grated mawa and chopped nuts, stirring and cool. 7. Serve Warm, garnished with some grated mawa.

Sarson Da Saag Ingredients: Sarson Ka Saag – 04 Bunches Spinach – 02 Bunches Bathua – 01 Bunch Green Chillies – 2-3 No’s Makai ka Atta – 1 Cup Tadka Ingredients: Ghee – 3 Tbsp Ginger Finely Chopped – 2 Big Tbsp Green Chilly – 03 Tbsp Onion Finely Chopped – 2-3 No’s Serving: White Butter – 1 Tbsp Method: 1. Chop all the Green Leafy Vegetables finely and rinse thoroughly in running water. 2. Chop the onion, ginger and green chillies finely. 3. Take a cooking pot with a lid, add about 500 ml of water, and bring it to a boil. 4. Add all the chopped green leafy vegetables and 1 part of the green chillies to the boiling water, cover the lid and cook the green for around 15-20 mins on slow flame. 5. Remove the cooking pot from the flame, add the Makai and the atta in batches, and keep mashing the cooked green till all the makai ka atta is dissolved in the greens. Everything turns into a paste. 6. Take ghee in another pot and add ginger, green chillies, and onion, and sauté until the onions are translucent and soft. 7. Add the entire greens mixture to this tadka and cook with the tadka for another 15- 20 mins. 8. Add salt and season the whole mixture. 9. Serve hot with a big dollop of white butter on top.

Adadiya Pak Ingredients: Urad dal Atta (Coarse) – 150 Gms Channa Dal Atta – 150 Gms Mix Dry Fruits – 100 Gms Gondh – 100 Gms Khus Khus – 25 Gms Milk – 3 Tbsp Sugar – 250 Gms Ghee – 250 Gms Saunth Powder – 50 Gms Method: 1. Take 2 cups of split black gram flour (urad dal flour should be coarse like suji. 2. In a large bowl, combine flour, milk and ¼ Cup clarified butter, and mix thoroughly. 3. After half an hour, sieve this flour by pressing mildly. Set aside. 4. Heat the clarified butter and fry edible gum on high flame in a heavy-bottomed pan. Set aside. 5. Chopped edible gum unevenly and make a coarse powder using a mortar. 6. Add the flour & Poppy Seeds in clarified butter and Roast it on a low flame stirring continuously till light brown or until 25 to 35 minutes. 7. Once it is browned, add finely chopped edible gum. 8. Mix well, turn off the flame, and let it cool for 10 to 15 minutes. 9. Add in all Saunth powder and sugar and mix very well. 10. Spread it on a square or round plate and garnish it with almonds. Cool for 3 to 4 hours, then cut

