    5 surprising health benefits of drinking Fig Water daily

    From weight loss to managing diabetes, did you know starting your day with fig water can provide many health benefits? Here are the five incredible health benefits of drinking fig water daily. Drinking fig water each day can offer several surprising health benefits due to the nutrients found in figs.

    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Dry fruits are a favourite snack enjoyed by Indians. From their chewy flesh to their natural flavour, these dry fruits are tasty and nutritious. From raisins to dates to berries, there are plenty of dry fruits available in the market. But there is one that stands out – anjeer or figs. A member of the mulberry family, it is enjoyed for its taste and the nutrients it offers. Traditionally used to treat various health problems such as heart problems, indigestion, sore throat, indigestion, and more, they are rich in several vitamins and minerals, making them an apt addition to your diet. While figs are a good thing for your health, fig water can be incredible for your health.

    Here are 5 surprising health benefits of drinking Fig Water daily:

    1. Rich in Fibre:

    Figs are a good source of dietary fibre. Drinking fig water every day can aid in digestion, prevent constipation, and promote a healthy digestive system. Fibre helps in getting a feeling of fullness, which can assist in weight management.

    2. Loaded with Antioxidants:

    Figs are rich in antioxidants, such as phenols and flavonoids. These compounds combat oxidative stress in the body, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and supporting overall health. Antioxidants also play a role in maintaining healthy skin.

    3. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels:

    The high fibre content in figs can help regulate blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of fig water is definitely good and a must-have for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

    4. Supports Heart Health:

    Fig water is a treasure house for heart health due to potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. Potassium helps counteract the side effects of sodium, reducing the strain on the cardiovascular system and lowering the risk of heart disease.

    5. Boosts Immune System:

    Figs contain various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin K, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and copper, which are essential for a robust immune system. Regular intake of fig water can strengthen the defence mechanisms of the body, making it more resilient against infections and illnesses.

