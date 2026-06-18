We all squeeze lemons and just throw the peels away. But did you know they are super useful? From cleaning your kitchen to helping your plants, here's how you can easily reuse them at home.

Summer means lots of nimbu pani and salads with a dash of lemon. But what happens to the peels after we squeeze out all the juice? Most of us just toss them in the bin. But wait! Those lemon peels are actually very useful. They have natural oils and a great fragrance, which can be used for many things around the house. Let's find out how you can reuse squeezed lemon peels.

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Use them for kitchen cleaning

Lemon peels have natural cleaning qualities. You can mix the peels with salt and water to clean your sink, gas stove, and steel utensils. The peels cut through grease and make your kitchen sparkling clean in minutes.

Organic manure for your plants

Dry the lemon peels, grind them into a powder, and mix a small amount into the soil. This improves the soil's fertility and helps your plants grow better. You can sun-dry the peels for about 4 to 5 days.

Use lemon peels in your drinks

First, wash the lemons well. After squeezing the juice, save the peels. You can use these peels while making tea or other drinks. Adding clean, dry peels to herbal drinks or detox water can boost both the flavour and the fragrance.

Keep insects away

Ants and some other insects don't like the strong smell of lemon. You can place the squeezed lemon peels near windows and balconies. This helps keep ants and other pests away.

Get rid of fridge odours

You can place lemon peels in a small bowl and keep it in your fridge or any room. This not only gets rid of bad smells but also makes the space feel fresh. You can even put these peels in your shoe cabinet.