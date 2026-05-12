You must have heard people say, 'Someone got jealous of my booming business, and now everything is going downhill.' This is what we call 'drishti lagna' or the evil eye. People hang lemon and chillies outside their homes and shops as a way to protect themselves from this. The belief is that the lemon absorbs all negative energy, while the chillies burn away negative thoughts and jealousy. So, any house with a nimbu-mirchi hanging outside is believed to be safe from the evil eye. When the bunch slowly dries up and turns black, people believe it has absorbed all the troubles and bad vibes that were coming towards the house.

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