Nimbu Mirchi: Why We Hang Lemon-Chilli Outside Homes? It's Not Just Superstition!
We see lemon and chillies hanging on the doors of Indian homes and shops all the time. But this ancient tradition isn't just about spiritual beliefs; there are some solid scientific reasons behind it too.
Ever wondered why we do this?
Protection from the 'evil eye'
You must have heard people say, 'Someone got jealous of my booming business, and now everything is going downhill.' This is what we call 'drishti lagna' or the evil eye. People hang lemon and chillies outside their homes and shops as a way to protect themselves from this. The belief is that the lemon absorbs all negative energy, while the chillies burn away negative thoughts and jealousy. So, any house with a nimbu-mirchi hanging outside is believed to be safe from the evil eye. When the bunch slowly dries up and turns black, people believe it has absorbed all the troubles and bad vibes that were coming towards the house.
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Fixing Vastu defects naturally
The simple science behind it
In the old days, there were no fancy repellent sprays to keep insects away. Also, most houses were 'kaccha' or made of mud, which meant more pests. People used to hang lemons and chillies to deal with this. The strong smell of the lemon and the sharp, pungent quality of the chillies keep insects at a distance. So, it basically worked as a natural, DIY insect repellent.
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When is the right time to change it?
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