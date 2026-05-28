A viral video shows a man playing a practical joke on his coworkers by offering them "prashad," which turns out to be lemon juice. The video captures their hilarious reactions, ranging from shock to disbelief. The incident, posted on Instagram, quickly gained traction and sparked a wave of amusing comments from viewers.

At times, office life might seem monotonous, so most individuals look for modest ways to add some excitement to the day. Some people use light comedy and informal talks to break up the monotony of work, while others bring homemade goodies and spend time conversing during tea breaks. However, every office has that one individual who goes above and above, transforming a routine situation into a full-fledged practical joke that nobody really anticipates.

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One such amusing office incident was captured in a recent video posted by the Instagram page @teambabyorgano, which immediately attracted notice on social media. In the video, a guy is seen giving his coworkers something he refers to as prashad. At first glance, it appears to be a straightforward, innocuous gesture exchanged in goodwill. But when it comes out that the prashad is actually lemon juice, everything swiftly changes.

Colleagues take a taste one by one, and their looks change from curiosity to astonishment to complete disbelief. While some immediately regret it, others make an effort to keep it together. The post's description, "Nimbu ka swaad pada sab pe bhari," wonderfully captures the responses.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

The video sparked a swift response on the internet, and the comment section was humorous. "How to poison Indians, they don't refuse," a person said. "Lol sabka software reset hogaya," said another. "Second guy was ready to throw hands vo toh bas office ki mariyada nd rok liya," someone said, highlighting the near-fatal intensity of the response. "The shakti of bhakti" was written by one user, and "ye pakka last working day wala hoga" by another.

"How to get blacklisted part 1" was another comment, demonstrating the viewers' amusement. "Vitamin C from the Lord" and "Third one got a trust issue" were added by others.