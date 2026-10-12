A 24-year-old youth lost his life after his Bullet bike crashed into a KSRTC bus. The accident happened when the bus was just pulling out of the Haripad stand onto the main road.

Haripad: A tragic accident near the Haripad KSRTC bus stand in Alappuzha claimed the life of a young bike rider. The deceased is 24-year-old Anchith, son of Rajendran and Maya, who hail from Kumarapuram Thamallackal Kandathil Kizhakkathil. The accident took place around 3:30 PM on Sunday. Anchith was heading back home from Nangyarkulangara on his Bullet. As he was riding, his bike rammed into a KSRTC bus that was just entering the main road from the bus stand.

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Locals immediately rushed him to the Haripad Taluk Hospital. He was later shifted to the Vandanam Medical College Hospital. Since his injuries were very critical, his family moved him to a private hospital in Parumala for advanced care. Unfortunately, he passed away early Monday morning at around 5:30 AM. His last rites will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 AM. Anchith leaves behind his parents and his sister, Anjitha.

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