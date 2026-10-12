Three seriously injured passengers have been shifted to the Medical College Hospital following the head-on collision between two private buses in Kottarakkara. Police suspect the crash occurred after one of the drivers suddenly felt unwell while driving.

Kollam: In a scary incident at Nellikkunnam in Kottarakkara, two private buses crashed head-on. Both the bus drivers and several passengers suffered injuries in the accident. The CCTV footage of the crash is already doing the rounds on social media.

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Since both buses were moving at a slow speed, a massive tragedy was thankfully avoided. The buses were completely packed with passengers when the accident took place at Nellikkunnam. All the injured people were immediately rushed to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. Out of them, three passengers were later shifted to the Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

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According to the police, the accident happened because one of the bus drivers suddenly felt unwell while driving and lost control of the vehicle.