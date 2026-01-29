An elderly woman was briefly detained by Kerala's Palakkad South Police for offering Namaz in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic during peak hours at the busy IMA junction on Wednesday.

An elderly woman was briefly detained by Kerala's Palakkad South Police for offering Namaz in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic during peak hours at the busy IMA junction on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The woman, believed to be in her early sixties, was seen dressed in white Namaz attire, seated on the road as vehicles piled up on the congested stretch, the video showed. Police swiftly intervened and moved her away to restore traffic flow.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to officials, the woman had been visiting district administration offices in Palakkad in connection with a long-running family property dispute. Her sudden act of prayer in public appeared to be a form of protest, police said.

“She seemed to be slightly mentally unhealthy. The woman hails from Kollengode. She was in the town regarding a dispute over family property and was demanding the land that she claims is hers. It seemed like she became agitated when she reached the IMA junction and began praying as a protest,” said an officer with the Palakkad South police.

Due to her age and mental condition, police chose not to register a case. Instead, her brother was called to the station, after which she was sent home with him and issued a warning, the officer added.