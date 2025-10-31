Amid a significant injury crisis, Barcelona faces a potential delay in goalkeeper Joan Garcia's return from knee surgery. Initially expected in early November, his comeback might be pushed to late November.

Going through a a significant injury crisis, Barcelona is currently without several key players, including Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Joan Garcia. Garcia, a pivotal member of the squad, has been out since late September following minor surgery on a knee injury sustained during Barcelona’s win over Real Oviedo. Initial recovery projections had him returning by early November, ahead of the international break.

Recent updates indicate there might be a delay in Garcia's comeback, potentially pushing his return to late November. The earliest he could receive medical clearance is for the match against Celta Vigo next weekend, but more likely, he won’t feature again until Barcelona’s clashes with Athletic Club or Chelsea.

Szczesny in goal

Wojciech Szczesny has been robust in goal during Garcia’s absence, including a standout display in the recent El Clasico. With a two-week break scheduled after the Celta Vigo fixture, Barcelona’s staff, including coach Hansi Flick and goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon de la Fuente, are considering a cautious, phased reintegration of the 24-year-old goalkeeper to ensure his return is fully secured and sustainable.