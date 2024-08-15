Weather: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Kerala until August 17, orange alert in 2 districts

Kerala is expected to receive widespread rainfall for the next three days, with heavy rainfall predicted on August 17. Orange alerts have been issued in several districts, including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki, while yellow alerts have been issued in 12 other districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of widespread rainfall in Kerala for the next three days, with all districts expected to receive rain on August 15 and 16. Heavy rainfall is predicted on August 17, particularly in northern districts.

Orange alerts have been issued in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for today (August 15), indicating a possibility of heavy rain. Meanwhile, 12 other districts have been placed under yellow alert, with a chance of isolated heavy rainfall.

In the next 3 hours from this afternoon, there is a possibility of moderate rain at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts and at isolated places in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

For tomorrow (August 16), orange alerts have been declared in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, while 12 other districts are under yellow alert. On August 17, orange alerts have been issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, with yellow alerts in Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with winds of 30 to 40 kmph (max 50 kmph) and isolated heavy rainfall in various districts till August 18. The public has been advised to take precautions during thunderstorms, which can cause damage to life, electrical, and communication networks.

Alerts:

Orange Alert: Kozhikode, Wayanad (August 15), Pathanamthitta, Idukki (August 16), Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad (August 17)

Yellow Alert: 12 districts (Aug 15 and 16), Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod (August 17)

