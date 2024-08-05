Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad

    Union Minister Bhupender Yadav criticised the Kerala government for allowing illegal habitation and mining in an ecologically sensitive zone, leading to significant losses in Wayanad landslides. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to protect the zone. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    New Delhi: As the search and rescue operations are still underway in landslide-hit Wayanad, Union Minister of Environment Bhupender Yadav said on Monday that there have been illegal human habitation and illegal mining activity going on under the protection of the local government, adding that the state government should make a plan for the ecosensitive zone.

    Meet Major General VT Mathew, the Malayali Army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad

    According to Yadav, the local government has illegally protected unauthorized settlements in the area, exploiting tourism as an excuse without creating designated zones. This has led to the encroachment of a highly sensitive region. A committee headed by Sanjay Kumar, former Director General of Forests, has been formed to address the issue, and correspondence has been made with the Kerala government. Yadav believes the state government is at fault for allowing illegal human habitation and mining activities to occur under the protection of local authorities.

    Yadav emphasised that the Kerala government must develop a comprehensive plan to protect and preserve the ecologically sensitive zone.

    "The state government should make a plan for the ecosensitive zone. The state government should also submit its report of the Committee headed by former Director General of Forests Sanjay Kumar," he added.

    Yadav stressed that the ecosensitive zone must be protected from illegal human habitation and mining, which have caused significant damage in the past. He criticized the state government for disregarding the committee formed to manage the zone, emphasizing the need for their active participation and support.

