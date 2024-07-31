Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan counters Amit Shah's 'early warnings'

    Vijayan pointed out that no red alert had been issued before the disaster, with the first red alert coming at 6 am on the morning after the incident. Additionally, between July 23 and July 28, the Central Meteorological Department did not issue any orange alerts for heavy rain in Kerala.

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 6:29 PM IST

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (July 31) slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on the Wayanad landslides, stressing that this is not the time for blame. Shah had claimed that the central government had issued early warnings to Kerala, which the state allegedly did not respond to adequately.

    Vijayan clarified the sequence of events and the state's response to the disaster. According to the CM, the affected areas were under an orange alert, with the Central Meteorological Center predicting rainfall between 115 and 204 mm. However, the actual rainfall far exceeded these predictions, with 200 mm recorded in the first 24 hours and an additional 372 mm in the next 24 hours, totaling 572 mm in 48 hours. This was significantly higher than the initial forecast.

    Wayanad landslides: Shah claims warnings issued to Kerala on July 23, 24, and 25 before disaster (WATCH)

    Vijayan pointed out that no red alert had been issued before the disaster, with the first red alert coming at 6 am on the morning after the incident. Additionally, between July 23 and July 28, the Central Meteorological Department did not issue any orange alerts for heavy rain in Kerala. An orange alert was only issued for Wayanad district at 1 pm on July 29, and a red alert followed at 6 am on July 30, after the landslide had already took place.

    On July 29 at 2 pm, the Geological Survey of India issued a green alert for July 30 and 31, suggesting a possibility of minor landslides or rock bursts. However, by then, the heavy rains had already led to a significant landslide. Moreover, from July 23 to 29, the Central Water Commission, responsible for issuing flood warnings, did not issue any alerts for Iruvazhinji Puzha or Chaliyar rivers.

    Vijayan stressed that based on Kerala's prior request, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was made available at the beginning of the rainy season. Kerala had requested nine NDRF teams, and one was already deployed in Wayanad district. Preparations were made in all areas with advance information about potential floods and other natural calamities, including landslides.

    Wayanad landslides: Indian Army intensifies rescue efforts, evacuates over 1,000 residents; see PICS

    Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the families affected by the landslides and defended the government's early warning system amid scrutiny. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah clarified the timeline and effectiveness of the warnings. He said that the Centre had issued an early warning to Kerala on July 23, seven days before the incident. Subsequent warnings were issued on July 24 and 25, with an additional alert on July 26 predicting heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm and warning of potential landslides and mudflows.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund anr

    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund

    Wayanad landslide tragdy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to kerala cm relief fund anr

    Wayanad landslide tragedy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to Kerala CM's Relief Fund

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rescue operations continue amid rainfall anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rescue operations continue amid rainfall

    Tragic! Youth working in Saudi Arabia loses entire family in Wayanad landslide anr

    Tragic! Youth working in Saudi Arabia loses entire family in Wayanad landslide

    Wayanad landslides: Amit Shah calls out Kerala for inaction during landslides, stresses India's leading early warning capabilities AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Shah claims warnings issued to Kerala on July 23, 24, and 25 before disaster (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Video Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employee RBA

    Video: Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employ

    Face mask to hair mask, 7 beauty tips using eggs AJR

    Face mask to hair mask, 7 beauty tips using eggs

    Karnataka: Tensions erupt in Raichur mosque as miscreants throw beer bottles, police respond with cordon vkp

    Karnataka: Tensions erupt in Raichur mosque as miscreants throw beer bottles, police respond with cordon

    Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film climax video is OUT on social media RBA

    Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film climax video is OUT on social media

    Wayanad landslide Rescue operations continue on day two death toll rises See devastating PICS vkp

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue operations continue on day 2, death toll crosses 200; See devastating PICS

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon