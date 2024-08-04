Wayanad landslides: Class 3 boy's 'BIG SALUTE' to Army for rescue efforts deeply moves forces; read letter

A young boy from Kerala, Master Rayan, wrote a letter to the Indian Army expressing his admiration and pride for their efforts in responding to the Wayanad landslide, commending their bravery and dedication to humanitarian work.

Wayanad: A young boy from Kerala, Master Rayan, penned a heartfelt letter to the Indian Army, expressing his deep admiration and pride for their selfless efforts in responding to the devastating landslide in Wayanad.

In his letter, Rayan, a Class 3 student from AMLP School, said, "My beloved Wayanad was struck by a massive landslide, creating havoc and destruction. I felt proud and happy to see you rescuing people who were stuck under debris. I just saw the video in which you were having biscuits to sate your hunger and building a bridge. That sight moved me deeply, and I aspire to join the Indian Army one day and protect my nation."

The Indian Army's Southern Command responded to Rayan's heartfelt message in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

They acknowledged his letter and said, "Dear Master Rayan, your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission. Heroes like you inspire us to give our utmost. We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand alongside us. Together, we will make our nation proud."

Meanwhile, the death toll from the landslide disaster has risen to 365. 148 bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives. 206 people are yet to be found. Among the deceased, 30 are children. 10,042 people are currently sheltered in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated in public crematoriums, with a multi-faith prayer ceremony.

Four more bodies were recovered from the disaster site last day. Search operations were carried out in all areas affected by the landslide yesterday. Just like in the initial days, the search was led by various forces and volunteer organizations yesterday as well. On Saturday, the search operation also received assistance from the Tamil Nadu Fire Force Dog Squad.

