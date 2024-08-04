Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad landslides: Class 3 boy's 'BIG SALUTE' to Army for rescue efforts deeply moves forces; read letter

    A young boy from Kerala, Master Rayan, wrote a letter to the Indian Army expressing his admiration and pride for their efforts in responding to the Wayanad landslide, commending their bravery and dedication to humanitarian work.
     

    Wayanad landslides: Class 3 boy's 'BIG SALUTE' to Army for rescue efforts deeply moves forces; read letter anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    Wayanad: A young boy from Kerala, Master Rayan, penned a heartfelt letter to the Indian Army, expressing his deep admiration and pride for their selfless efforts in responding to the devastating landslide in Wayanad.

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors

    In his letter, Rayan, a Class 3 student from AMLP School, said, "My beloved Wayanad was struck by a massive landslide, creating havoc and destruction. I felt proud and happy to see you rescuing people who were stuck under debris. I just saw the video in which you were having biscuits to sate your hunger and building a bridge. That sight moved me deeply, and I aspire to join the Indian Army one day and protect my nation."

    The Indian Army's Southern Command responded to Rayan's heartfelt message in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

    They acknowledged his letter and said, "Dear Master Rayan, your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission. Heroes like you inspire us to give our utmost. We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand alongside us. Together, we will make our nation proud."

    Meanwhile, the death toll from the landslide disaster has risen to 365. 148 bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives. 206 people are yet to be found. Among the deceased, 30 are children. 10,042 people are currently sheltered in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated in public crematoriums, with a multi-faith prayer ceremony.

    Four more bodies were recovered from the disaster site last day. Search operations were carried out in all areas affected by the landslide yesterday. Just like in the initial days, the search was led by various forces and volunteer organizations yesterday as well. On Saturday, the search operation also received assistance from the Tamil Nadu Fire Force Dog Squad.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Vellarmala school should not fade away, we will rebuild...' Teachers express hope after wayanad landslide anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Vellarmala school should not fade away, we will rebuild...' Teachers express hope

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on unprecedented wayanad disaster anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on ‘unprecedented’ Wayanad disaster

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits landslide-hit Wayanad

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors anr

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors

    Recent Stories

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Selena Gomez, highest paid celebrity on Instagram RKK

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Selena Gomez, highest paid celebrity on Instagram

    Amazon sale 2024: Check out top 7 AMAZING deals on smart TVs you shouldn't miss gcw

    Amazon sale 2024: Check out top 7 AMAZING deals on smart TVs you shouldn't miss

    2 dead, 2 injured in terror stabbing spree in Israel's Holon; Palestinian attacker shot dead (WATCH)

    2 dead, 2 injured in terror stabbing spree in Israel's Holon; Palestinian attacker shot dead (WATCH)

    Ananya Panday gets TROLLED for uploading pictures faulting curves, netzines term her 'desperate' RKK

    Ananya Panday gets TROLLED for uploading pictures faulting curves, netzines term her 'desperate'

    Aamir Khan to QUIT films? Son Junaid Khan reveals RKK

    Aamir Khan to QUIT films? Son Junaid Khan reveals

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon