    Wayanad landslide: Malayalam serial cameraman, his mother found dead in Mundakkai

    Malayalam serial cameraman Shiju's body was recovered from Wayanad's Mundakkai on Wednesday (July 31) following the massive landslides. He has worked in serials like 'Maalikappuram', 'Aniyathipravu', and 'Ammakkili'."

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Wayanad: In the aftermath of the Mundakkai tragedy, the body of Focus Puller Shiju, a member of FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) MDTV, has been identified. FEFKA, the Directors' Union of Malayalam Cinema, confirmed the news. Additionally, the body of Shiju's mother has also been found. Shiju's brother and daughter are receiving medical attention after surviving the disaster, while efforts continue to locate other family members, including his father. At the same time, Pranav, a colleague and neighbor of Shiju, suffered injuries but survived, and a search is underway for his family. 

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Shiju, a camera assistant at Surya Digital Vision, had a notable career, contributing to popular serials like 'Maalikappuram', 'Aniyathipravu', and 'Ammakkili'."

    Meanwhile, the death toll in the devastating landslide has reached 164. At least 6 bodies were recovered in Mundakkai today in the ongoing rescue operations.

    Kerala's Minister for Revenue and Housing, K Rajan, announced on Wednesday that the temporary Bailey bridge is slated for completion by evening. The Madras Engineering Group (MEG) army team is rapidly constructing the bridge between Chooralmala and Mundakkai, facilitating the transportation of rescue vehicles, equipment, food, and water to the affected area. Currently, numerous volunteers are tirelessly searching through the rubble of destroyed houses and buildings, seeking any signs of life.

    The Kerala government has sought the installation of a 690-foot Bailey bridge to support rescue efforts. As of now, a 330-foot section of the bridge is being transported by road from the Madras Engineer Group Centre in Bangalore, while the remaining components are being flown in from Delhi Cantonment. Additionally, a separate 110-foot Bailey bridge is being airlifted from Delhi to further aid in the rescue operations.

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 151; Army resumes rescue operations at Chooralmala

