    Wayanad Landslide: Body parts recovered as massive search operation begins; 130 people still missing

    The Wayanad district administration has released a preliminary list of individuals who are still missing

    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 3:21 PM IST
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    Search and rescue operations resumed in Wayanad on Sunday, with two body parts recovered as part of a large-scale effort to locate over 130 people still missing after a devastating landslide. The operation includes police, fire and rescue teams, volunteers, youth groups, and survivors. The search is concentrated in six zones, including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Punchirimattam, and along the Chaliyar river, with special teams deployed in Soochipara and Kanthanpara. Cadaver dogs are being used to find bodies trapped under debris.

    Wayanad Landslide: Body parts recovered as massive search operation begins; 130 people still missing ATG

    The search operation that began on Friday was interrupted by noon due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the affected areas. During his visit, Modi reviewed the rescue efforts, pledged support for relief and rehabilitation, and interacted with survivors. He assured that the government would provide full cooperation once the state government submits detailed plans for rebuilding infrastructure, including homes, schools, and roads. Modi emphasized that both the nation and the Indian government are committed to supporting the survivors, particularly children who have lost their parents.

    ALSO READ: Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair becomes first woman Director General of Indian Army's Medical Services

    The state government has requested Rs 2000 crore from the Centre for rehabilitation, with Revenue Minister K. Rajan reporting losses of Rs 1,200 crore in the region. The district administration has released a draft list showing that 130 people are still missing, with the landslide having claimed 229 lives according to government sources.

