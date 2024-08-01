Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair becomes first woman Director General of Indian Army's Medical Services

    Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair has made history as the first woman to become Director General of Medical Services (Army). She previously served as Director General of Hospital Services (Armed Forces). A distinguished graduate of Armed Forces Medical College, she has expertise in CBRN Warfare, Military Medical Ethics, and medical education, and is celebrated for her exemplary service.

    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair has become the first woman to assume the appointment of Director General Medical Services (Army), on Thursday. Before this, she was also the first woman to hold the post of Director General of Hospital Services (Armed Forces), on promotion to the rank of Air Marshal.

    Lt General Sadhna Nair began her education at St. Mary's Convent in Prayagraj and finished it at Loreto Convent in Lucknow. In between, she went to schools in Tezpur, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Chandigarh.

    HAL to deliver first Tejas Mk1A to Indian Air Force by November after missing deadline

    Graduating from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune with a distinguished academic record, she was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1985.  She holds a postgraduate degree in Family Medicine, Diplomas in Maternal & Child Health and Health Care Management and has also undergone a two-year training Programme in Medical Informatics at AIIMS, New Delhi. 

    She trained in Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Warfare with the Israeli Defence Forces and in Military Medical Ethics with the Swiss Armed Forces in Spiez, Switzerland. She is also the first woman  Principal Medical Officer of Western Air Command, and Training Command of the Indian Air Force.

    India to host first-ever multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti with 11 Air Forces participation

    She was appointed as an expert member of the esteemed Dr. Kasturirangan Committee, contributing to the medical education section of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019. For her meritorious service, she has been awarded the AOC-in-C (WAC) and Chief of Air Staff Commendations as well as the Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India.

    For seven decades, three generations of her family have proudly served in the Armed Forces. The General officer is married to Air Marshal KP Nair (Retd) and has the unique distinction of being a daughter and sister of military doctors and wife and mother of IAF Fighter Pilots.

