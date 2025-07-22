Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to VS Achuthanandan as his funeral procession moved slowly through Thiruvananthapuram. The procession is expected to reach Alappuzha tonight, with the funeral scheduled for tomorrow.

Thiruvananthapuram: The funeral procession of veteran leader V.S. Achuthanandan is witnessing an outpouring of public emotion as it makes its way from the state capital to Alappuzha. Covering just four kilometers in over two and a half hours, the slow-moving procession reflects the deep love and respect people hold for the former Chief Minister. Currently passing through the Pattom–Kesavadasapuram stretch, the procession paused for more than half an hour as thousands gathered along the route. A massive crowd has also assembled in Ulloor, where people are lining the roadsides to offer their final tributes.

The procession is expected to reach Alappuzha later in the night, with the funeral scheduled to take place at 3 PM on Thursday. Earlier, the procession started from the Durbar Hall in the Secretariat. A continuous stream of people flocked to the Durbar Hall to catch a glimpse of VS. Crowds have gathered on both sides of the national highway where the procession is passing. Since the news of his death, numerous people from various walks of life have flocked to the capital.

VS, who became a leader of Kerala's social conscience through his life of intense struggle, received a respectful farewell from Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands paid their last respects to his mortal remains, which were brought to the Durbar Hall in Thiruvananthapuram at 9 am. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, CPIM PB members, leaders of opposition parties, and many prominent figures from religious, social, and political spheres paid their respects to the beloved leader. VS's followers and admirers from various districts flocked to the capital. Prominent figures who stood with VS during his struggles within the party came to see him one last time.

The procession will stop at several places along the way to Alappuzha. In Thiruvananthapuram alone, people will be able to see VS at 23 points. Today, the mortal remains will be taken to his home in Velikkakathu, Alappuzha. On Thursday, from 10 am, the body will be kept for public viewing at the CPM Alappuzha district committee office, and from 11 am at the Kadappuram Recreation Ground. In the afternoon, VS's funeral will take place at Valiya Chudukad, the land of the Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs.