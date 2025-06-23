Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan is a veteran Communist leader and CPI(M) founding member.

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Communist leader VS Achuthanandan has been hospitalised after suffering from a heart attack on Monday, June 23. It is reported that his health condition is currently satisfactory. Achuthanandan, who is 101 years old, has been admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Born in 1923 in Alappuzha district, Achuthanandan rose from humble beginnings to become a powerful voice for the working class, landless peasants, and the marginalised. A founding member of the CPI(M) following the 1964 party split, he remained a central figure in Kerala politics for over seven decades. Known for his unwavering commitment to leftist ideology and a lifelong crusade against corruption and injustice, he has earned widespread respect across the political spectrum.