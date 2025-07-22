Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared a photo of VS Achuthanandan with his late father, M Karunanidhi, while expressing his condolences.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences on the death of former Kerala Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader VS Achuthanandan. Stalin remembered VS as a lifelong communist and the embodiment of principled politics and public service. He shared the post in Malayalam and English, along with a picture of VS with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Stalin's father, M Karunanidhi.

“Comrade VS Achuthanandan leaves behind a revolutionary legacy deeply etched in Kerala’s political conscience. A beloved mass leader, lifelong communist, and former Chief Minister, he embodied principled politics and the spirit of public service. My heartfelt condolences to his family, the @cpimspeak cadre, and the people of Kerala who mourn the loss of a true colossus. Red salute,” Stalin wrote on social media. He also informed that Minister S Raghupathy will attend the funeral.



VS Achuthanandan passed away at 3:20 PM on Monday evening while undergoing treatment for a heart attack at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. VS' body was brought from his residence in Thiruvananthapuram to the Secretariat Durbar Hall. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, CPI(M) leaders have arrived at the Durbar Hall. A stream of people is flowing to the capital to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader. Leaders, cutting across party lines, are also arriving to pay their last respects to VS. After the public viewing at the Durbar Hall, the body will be taken in a procession through the national highway to his home in Punnapra, Alappuzha.