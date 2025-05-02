Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Thursday, May 1 ahead of the official commissioning of the Vizhinjam port on Friday. He said that he was looking forward to the commissioning of the project, and claimed that he has been involved with it since its inception. He also took a swipe at the operations at Delhi airport, which has been facing flight delays reportedly due to shifting wind patterns and the closure of a runway for upgradation.

“Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency. Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been involved with since its inception,” Tharoor wrote on X.

The Vizhinjam Seaport is considered a landmark in Indian maritime sector and Kerala's gateway to global trade. PM Modi departed from Raj Bhavan to Vizhinjam and then proceeded to the Vizhinjam Seaport via helicopter from Pangode Military Center. Upon landing at the specially prepared helipad at Vizhinjam Seaport, the Prime Minister toured the port. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accompanied him.

As part of the inauguration, PM Modi would welcome a massive MSC vessel. 17 dignitaries, including the Governor and Chief Minister, would be present on the dais. The capital city is under tight security due to the Prime Minister's visit. The public was also allowed to attend the commissioning ceremony, and thousands have already gathered at Vizhinjam. Women, children, and elderly people are among those who have come to witness the inauguration.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, V Muraleedharan, Port Minister VN Vasavan, State Ministers V. Sivankutty, G.R. Anil, Saji Cherian, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Gautam Adani, Karan Adani, BJP State President K. Surendran, and others were present on the stage. The first phase of the Vizhinjam Seaport is being commissioned. The Prime Minister, arriving at Vizhinjam at 10:30, toured the project area for 25 minutes before proceeding to the stage around 11:00.