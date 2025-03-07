Venjamoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Afan, the accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, collapsed in the restroom of the police station. He was immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention. The incident occurred around 6:30 AM, and police officials stated that fluctuations in blood pressure caused his collapse. Doctors confirmed that he did not have any serious health issues. After receiving primary medical care at the Kallara Primary Health Center, he was returned to the Pangode police station.

The incident occurred just before police were set to take Afan for evidence collection. The investigation team had planned to visit key locations, including the family home of his grandmother, Salma Beevi, the financial institution where the stolen jewelry was sold, and the shop where he allegedly procured the murder weapon. Afan was transferred from Poojappura Central Jail to Pangode police custody for three days. During questioning last night, he reiterated that financial debt had driven him to commit the murders. He claimed to have repeatedly sought financial help from Salma Beevi, including requests for her jewelry. When she refused, he resorted to murder.

Afan remains under strict 24-hour surveillance by jail authorities. After his arrest, he reportedly told officers that he intended to end his life. Due to this, authorities have kept him under close watch. He continues to maintain that financial burdens led him to commit the crime.

