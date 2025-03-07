Venjamoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised

Venjaramoodu mass murder accused Afan collapsed in a police station restroom due to blood pressure fluctuations. He was hospitalized and later returned to custody.

Venjamoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 8:02 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Afan, the accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, collapsed in the restroom of the police station. He was immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention. The incident occurred around 6:30 AM, and police officials stated that fluctuations in blood pressure caused his collapse. Doctors confirmed that he did not have any serious health issues. After receiving primary medical care at the Kallara Primary Health Center, he was returned to the Pangode police station.

The incident occurred just before police were set to take Afan for evidence collection. The investigation team had planned to visit key locations, including the family home of his grandmother, Salma Beevi, the financial institution where the stolen jewelry was sold, and the shop where he allegedly procured the murder weapon. Afan was transferred from Poojappura Central Jail to Pangode police custody for three days. During questioning last night, he reiterated that financial debt had driven him to commit the murders. He claimed to have repeatedly sought financial help from Salma Beevi, including requests for her jewelry. When she refused, he resorted to murder.

Afan remains under strict 24-hour surveillance by jail authorities. After his arrest, he reportedly told officers that he intended to end his life. Due to this, authorities have kept him under close watch. He continues to maintain that financial burdens led him to commit the crime.

Venjaramoodu murders: Emotional scenes unfold after accused Afan's father Abdul Rahim returns home

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

After ED raids across 10 states, ban on SDPI becomes a strong possibility mk faizy; READ anr

After ED raids across 10 states, ban on SDPI becomes a strong possibility; READ

Kerala Cricket Association signs agreement to build stadium in Kottayam for BCCI matches dmn

Kerala Cricket Association signs agreement to build stadium in Kottayam for BCCI matches

"He is playing for country," Shami's family, clerics slam Jamaat President's 'criminal' remarks on India star dmn

"He is playing for country": Shami's family, clerics slam Jamaat President's remarks on India star (WATCH)

Kerala: MS Solutions CEO Mohammed Shuhaib surrenders in Christmas exam question paper leak case dmn

Kerala: MS Solutions CEO Mohammed Shuhaib surrenders in Christmas exam question paper leak case

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute anr

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute

Recent Stories

Queen to Lootera: 8 HIT Bollywood classics re-releasing on March 7 NTI

Queen to Lootera: 8 HIT Bollywood classics re-releasing on March 7

Reddit Unveils New Tools To Improve User Experience After Slowdown In Engagement Metrics: Retail Unimpressed Amid Tech Pessimism

Reddit Unveils New Tools To Improve User Experience After Slowdown In Engagement Metrics: Retail Unimpressed Amid Tech Pessimism

Mind Medicine's Net Losses Swell In Q4, But Retail Finds At Least 3 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Mind Medicine's Net Losses Swell In Q4, But Retail Finds At Least 3 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Walgreens Boots Alliance Confirms $10B Go-Private Deal: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Walgreens Boots Alliance Confirms $10B Go-Private Deal: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Nepal's Buddha Air flight lands safely in Kathmandu after losing front wheel anr

Nepal's Buddha Air flight lands safely in Kathmandu after losing front wheel

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon