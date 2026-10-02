A wife hired a quotation gang to catch her cheating husband and his lover. The gang posed as cops, kidnapped the woman from Thrissur, and brutally raped her in Coimbatore. Thrissur City Police have arrested five people, including the wife, in this shocking case.

Thrissur: A shocking incident came to light today. A wife hired a quotation gang to catch her husband and his lover. The gang kidnapped the Malayali woman from Thrissur and gang-raped her in Coimbatore. Thrissur City Police arrested five people in this case. The accused are Devi from Tiruppur, Thomas, Palraj, and Shankar from Coimbatore, and Raghupathi from Palani. Thrissur ACP Rajesh T.R. led the police team under the City Police Commissioner's orders. They nabbed the accused from Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and Palani. Cops caught the main accused, Thomas, from Nedumbassery.

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How the drama unfolded:

The whole thing started on the 22nd of last month. Gunasekaran is a taxi driver from Tamil Nadu. He was having an affair with a 38-year-old woman from Nilambur. The couple took a room at a lodge near the Thrissur KSRTC stand. Gunasekaran ran out of cash and sent the lodge's QR code to his friend Palraj for money. Palraj already suspected that Gunasekaran was having an affair with his own wife. So, Palraj forwarded this QR code to Gunasekaran's wife, Devi. Devi then asked Thomas for help to catch her husband and his lover red-handed in Thrissur.

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Fake cops, kidnapping, and brutal assault:

The quotation gang, including Thomas and Devi, reached Thrissur in two vehicles. Thomas barged into the lodge room posing as a Tamil Nadu police officer. The gang caught Gunasekaran and his lover, beat them up badly, and dragged them into a vehicle. They took the couple to Tiruppur. The gang locked them inside an empty house and thrashed them again. After this, they forced Gunasekaran and the woman into separate cars. Thomas and Raghupathi drove the woman to an isolated spot and brutally raped her.

The accused later took the exhausted victim to a hospital. The woman somehow managed to escape from their sight. She reached Nilambur and sought medical help. Nilambur police registered the initial case. They later transferred the case to Thrissur since the kidnapping happened there. Thrissur City Police Commissioner Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh guided the investigation team to track down and arrest all the accused.