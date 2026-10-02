A contract worker lost his life and his relative suffered severe injuries after a factory roof collapsed in Kakkanad. The two men were replacing old asbestos sheets when they fell 25 feet down onto the cement floor.

Kakkanad (Kochi): A contract worker lost his life after a factory roof collapsed during repair work at the old TCL Ceramics building in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The victim is 36-year-old K V Ambareesh from Koottungal in Udayamperoor. His 27-year-old relative Vishnu was working with him. Vishnu suffered serious injuries. Co-workers rushed him to the hospital. The incident happened on Thursday at 2:45 PM.

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Both men climbed the plant roof to change old asbestos sheets. The roof suddenly broke apart. The workers fell down from a 25-foot height. They hit the cement floor near the heavy machinery. Ambareesh got severe head injuries and passed away.

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Other factory workers had gone out for a tea break during the incident. This lucky break saved many lives. The company manufactures and exports dinner sets and cookery items. Ambareesh is the son of late Velayudhan and Alli. His family includes his wife Ranjini and son Ashik.