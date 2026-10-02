The father rang the bell, and the son took the KSRTC bus steering wheel. This Kalpetta to Thrissur trip was not just another workday for Adarsh and Gireesan. It was a father-son journey they will remember for a lifetime.

Malappuram: The early morning bus stood ready to leave as usual. Adarsh took the driver's seat and checked the rearview mirror. He saw his own father there, not just another regular conductor. Gireesan stood ready with the ticket bag on his shoulder.

"Dad, are you ready?" the son asked. Gireesan smiled and replied, "Ready, son." He then pulled the bell cord twice. The KSRTC bus moved forward slowly. The son drove the bus, and the father worked as the conductor. This regular KSRTC trip gave them a rare chance to work together.

Fifty-three-year-old Thuruparambil Gireesan and his son Adarsh shared duty on the 5:30 AM KSRTC bus from Kalpetta depot to Thrissur. Gireesan has worked for KSRTC for 28 years. He felt very proud to do duty on the same bus with his son.

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Adarsh works as a temporary KSRTC driver. He did his first duty with his father on this trip. He had previously seen his father only at home or in the KSRTC khaki uniform. But the son took the steering wheel in front of the passengers that day, while the father handled the ticket machine at the back. Regular passengers recognized Gireesan while he issued tickets. They asked him, "Is your son driving?" Gireesan just smiled in reply.

His smile clearly showed his pride in his son.

The passengers noticed the small conversations and quick glances between the father and son during the busy trip. Gireesan managed the tickets from the back while he made sure his son kept his focus on the road. The father felt proud to see his son take up responsibility on the same KSRTC bus he had known for years.

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The bus started from Kalpetta in the early morning and reached Thrissur by noon. They parked the bus at the depot and ate food together. The father and son shared simple family moments during that short work break. But that day's trip carried a very special feel.

They started their return journey in the evening. The bus reached the Kalpetta depot around 8:00 PM after hours of travel. They handed over the day's collection and walked out of the depot. They then rode home on a bike. Gireesan lives in Padinjarethara, which is 24 kilometers away from the Kalpetta depot. He has just two more years left to retire after his 28 years of KSRTC service. Gireesan traveled on these buses in his khaki uniform for many years. He felt immense joy to bring his son into the same field during the final years of his career.