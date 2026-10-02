Police said Biju and Vinitha were living separately for a while. On Wednesday evening, Biju showed up at her house, picked a fight with her in the kitchen, and brutally attacked her.

Malappuram: A 46-year-old man was arrested for barging into his estranged wife's house, beating her up, and slashing her with a knife. Pothukal police arrested Radhakrishnan, also known as Biju, a resident of Shanthigram Padiyara Puthuparambil. His wife, 40-year-old Vinitha, suffered severe injuries in the attack.

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The incident took place around 6 PM on Wednesday. Police officers said the couple had been living separately for some time. Biju suddenly turned up at Vinitha's house on Wednesday evening. He found her working in the kitchen and started an argument. Things quickly escalated, and he began beating her. After that, he grabbed a knife and slashed her face and right shoulder. Vinitha sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment. Hearing about the attack, family members and locals immediately called the police.

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A team from the Pothukal police station reached the spot and launched an investigation. Based on a formal complaint, the cops registered a case and took Radhakrishnan into custody. They officially recorded his arrest soon after. The police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the crime and looking for the knife used in the attack. The accused was later produced before a local court, which sent him to remand.