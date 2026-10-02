Dhanya, a 38-year-old teacher, fell severely ill while having her dinner on Wednesday evening. Neighbours said she ate boiled tapioca and tuna fish pickle. She started vomiting heavily right after the meal and passed away later.

Thiruvananthapuram: A school teacher, who was rushed to the hospital after she fell sick while eating, has passed away. The deceased, 38-year-old Dhanya, was working at a private school in Mangalapuram.

Kochi: Contract Worker Killed In Sudden Factory Roof Collapse! Read on

Dhanya originally belonged to Panikkarukonam in Manalimukku near Venjarammoodu. She was staying in a rented house in Kaniyapuram to easily commute to her workplace.

Malappuram: Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Knife Inside Her Kitchen!

The incident happened on Wednesday evening. Dhanya was having her food at home when she suddenly felt uneasy. Neighbours mentioned that she was eating boiled tapioca along with tuna fish pickle. Right after finishing her meal, she suffered from severe vomiting and extreme discomfort.

Her family members immediately took her to a private hospital in the capital city. However, doctors could not save her life. The police completed all legal formalities and handed the body over to her relatives. Her last rites were performed at her family home compound in Manalimukku. She leaves behind her husband Sreejith and daughter Sradha.