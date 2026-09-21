The incident took place on Sunday evening. The thief diverted the TTE's attention by asking for change and stole her phone. The Railway Police nabbed him from Shoranur with the stolen mobile within hours.

Palakkad: The Railway Police have arrested notorious thief Marad Rasheed for cleverly stealing a female TTE's mobile phone during her busy duty hours. Rasheed is an accused in several theft cases across various police stations in Kerala.

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The incident happened on Sunday evening. Sindhu, a TTE from Kollam, was depositing her ticket collection money at the counter after her shift. The thief approached her and asked for change for a thousand-rupee note. He diverted her attention and quickly escaped with her expensive mobile phone. Sindhu immediately filed a complaint with the Railway Police. The cops registered a case and launched an investigation. Within hours of the incident, the police caught the thief from Shoranur and recovered the stolen phone.

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The accused has a long criminal record. He faces four theft cases at the Kozhikode Medical College police station. He also has one case each registered against him at the Gandhi Nagar, Ambalappuzha, and Thrissur Medical College police stations. The police produced the arrested accused in court, and the magistrate remanded him to custody.