The forest department finally caught the massive 300 kg crocodile that kept Kothayar locals in Kanyakumari awake at night for seven months. A special team from Chennai set up the net that trapped the giant reptile. Locals are finally breathing a huge sigh of relief.

Kanyakumari: The massive 300 kg crocodile that terrified locals in Kothayar near Thirparappu for over seven months is finally in the net. A special forest department team trapped the giant reptile. Locals first spotted the crocodile in the Kothayar river seven months ago and recorded videos. The forest department jumped into action right after. They even brought in a special team from Chennai to handle the situation. Officials tried using chicken and goats as bait to trap it, but the smart crocodile managed to escape every single time.

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Huge relief for locals

The special team then stepped up their search and set up nets along the crocodile's usual routes. Early this morning, the crocodile got stuck in a net placed near the Nilakkal river path. A huge crowd gathered at the spot as soon as the news spread. People are finally relieved after months of living in fear. Forest officials used extra nets to safely pull the 300 kg beast out of the water. They later shifted it to the Zero Point forest office. Meanwhile, locals claim they spotted this crocodile six years ago when it was much smaller and even showed videos. But back then, the forest department ignored them and called the videos fake. Top forest officials will hold a meeting to decide where to relocate the captured crocodile.

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