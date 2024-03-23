Ukraine war: Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention to repatriate youths stranded in war-torn country

Three young men from Kerala are stranded in war-torn Ukraine after being promised jobs in the Russian army by a recruitment agency. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the intervention of the Centre to repatriate them.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Centre to intervene and facilitate the return of Indian citizens, including three from Kerala, who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine after being coerced into joining the Russian Army. In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested immediate action to repatriate three individuals from Kerala—Tinu, Prince, and Vineeth.

Three young men from Kerala find themselves trapped in the turmoil of war-torn Ukraine after initially being enticed with promises of lucrative jobs in the Russian army. According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the individuals from Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram were taken to Russia on January 23 under the pretense of being hired as security personnel, for which they paid Rs seven lakh to an agent. However, they were allegedly deceived by the agent and coerced into joining the Russian Military Force instead.

The families of the three men claimed that they were initially lured to Russia by a recruitment agency with the promise of a substantial salary of Rs 2.5 lakh. However, upon arrival, their passports and mobile phones were confiscated, and they were allegedly coerced into fighting for the Russian forces in Ukraine.

CM Vijayan, in the letter, said Prince got badly injured in an encounter and was hospitalised while Tinu and Vineeth are posted elsewhere.

He also said that the matter was taken up with the Ambassador of India in Moscow and the Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry on march 16 and 19 respectively.

"But there has been no response from both so far."

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had said that all efforts are being made to bring them back. Muraleedharan stated that the Indian government has been aware of the issue and is engaged in discussions with Russia to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back. The Union Minister further emphasized that many individuals who traveled to Russia did not follow proper or official channels but were lured by fraudulent recruitment agencies.