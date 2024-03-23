Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ukraine war: Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention to repatriate youths stranded in war-torn country

    Three young men from Kerala are stranded in war-torn Ukraine after being promised jobs in the Russian army by a recruitment agency. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan  has sought the intervention of the Centre to repatriate them.
     

    Ukraine war: Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention to repatriate youths stranded in war-torn country anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Centre to intervene and facilitate the return of Indian citizens, including three from Kerala, who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine after being coerced into joining the Russian Army. In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested immediate action to repatriate three individuals from Kerala—Tinu, Prince, and Vineeth.

    Ukraine war: Efforts on to bring three Kerala men stranded in Russia, says Centre

    Three young men from Kerala find themselves trapped in the turmoil of war-torn Ukraine after initially being enticed with promises of lucrative jobs in the Russian army. According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the individuals from Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram were taken to Russia on January 23 under the pretense of being hired as security personnel, for which they paid Rs seven lakh to an agent. However, they were allegedly deceived by the agent and coerced into joining the Russian Military Force instead.

    The families of the three men claimed that they were initially lured to Russia by a recruitment agency with the promise of a substantial salary of Rs 2.5 lakh. However, upon arrival, their passports and mobile phones were confiscated, and they were allegedly coerced into fighting for the Russian forces in Ukraine. 

    CM Vijayan, in the letter, said Prince got badly injured in an encounter and was hospitalised while Tinu and Vineeth are posted elsewhere.

    He also said that the matter was taken up with the Ambassador of India in Moscow and the Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry on march 16 and 19 respectively.

    "But there has been no response from both so far."

    Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had said that all efforts are being made to bring them back. Muraleedharan stated that the Indian government has been aware of the issue and is engaged in discussions with Russia to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back. The Union Minister further emphasized that many individuals who traveled to Russia did not follow proper or official channels but were lured by fraudulent recruitment agencies.

     

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok during Arattupuzha temple festival; several injured anr

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok during Arattupuzha temple festival; several injured

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: High expectations for Congress, Left, BJP in Thrissur anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: High expectations for Congress, Left, BJP in Thrissur

    Kerala weather update: Light rainfall expected in 8 districts; temperature to rise in 3 districts; Check anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Light rainfall expected in 8 districts; temperature to rise in 3 districts; Check

    Kerala witnesses record electricity consumption amid soaring temperatures anr

    Kerala witnesses record electricity consumption amid soaring temperatures

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam

    Recent Stories

    Martyrs Day: 7 actors who played role of Bhagat Singh RBA

    Martyrs' Day: 7 actors who played role of Bhagat Singh

    Moscow Terror Attack: PM Modi strongly condemns, says India stands in solidarity with Russia

    Moscow Terror Attack: PM Modi strongly condemns, says India stands in solidarity with Russia

    Moscow terror attack reminds Russia of 5 earlier scenes of bloodbath

    Moscow terror attack reminds Russia of 5 earlier scenes of bloodbath

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok during Arattupuzha temple festival; several injured anr

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok during Arattupuzha temple festival; several injured

    Russia: Terror strikes Moscow music concert, several casualties anr

    Russia: Terror strikes Moscow music concert, 60 killed

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon