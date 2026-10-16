A fight over a damaged two-wheeler helmet ended in a brutal murder in Trivandrum. The argument broke out on Tuesday evening between two neighbours, leading to the fatal attack.

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth is now in remand after a fight between neighbours in Kallambalam ended in a tragic murder. Police arrested 29-year-old Binu, a native of Muthana, for killing his 42-year-old neighbour Sujith.

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A silly dispute over a damaged helmet actually led to this shocking murder. The two men got into a heated argument on Tuesday evening. What happened was, Binu had damaged Sujith's helmet on Monday. The next day, Sujith went to Binu and asked him to pay compensation for the damage. This quickly turned into a massive fight in the front yard of the house. In a fit of rage, Binu grabbed a piece of firewood and smashed it on Sujith's head.

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Even after Sujith suffered severe injuries, Binu kept attacking him. Local residents rushed a bleeding Sujith to the Parippally Medical College Hospital, but doctors could not save his life. After the post-mortem, authorities handed over the body to his relatives. Police took the accused into custody on the very same day. After a detailed interrogation, they officially recorded his arrest. The court has now remanded the accused.