Gold and silver prices in the state took another hit today. Global market trends are heavily driving these local price changes in Kerala. For the past few days, gold rates have been on a continuous downward slide.

Thiruvananthapuram: Gold prices in the state dropped again today. The price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 75 per gram and Rs 600 per pavan. With this latest drop, gold is now trading at Rs 13,515 per gram and Rs 1,08,120 per pavan. We are seeing a steady decline in Kerala's gold rates over the last few days. Global market changes usually control the gold prices here in Kerala. Silver prices in the state also dropped today. Currently, silver is trading at Rs 30 per gram and Rs 2,300 per 10 grams.

Gold rates over the last 10 days

October 15: Rs 1,08,120

October 14: Rs 1,08,720

October 13: Rs 1,09,480

October 12: Morning Rs 1,10,720 | Evening Rs 1,09,760

October 11: Rs 1,11,040

October 10: Rs 1,11,040

October 9: Rs 1,10,520

October 8: Rs 1,09,680

October 7: Rs 1,09,680

October 6: Rs 1,09,280

October 5: Rs 1,09,400