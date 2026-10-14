A 23-year-old man from Nepal was arrested in Kollam for allegedly brutally attacking his stepmother after she questioned his drug habits. Police took him into custody following the incident, which reportedly stemmed from a dispute over his substance use.

Kollam: A 23-year-old man from Nepal was arrested in Kollam for allegedly brutally assaulting his stepmother after she questioned his drug habits. The accused, identified as Vijay Singh, was staying in a rented house called SO Sadanam in Inchathadam, Aikarakonam, near Punalur. The victim, 41-year-old Sheela Singh, is the wife of Vijay's father, Gopal Singh. Vijay is Gopal's son from his first marriage. According to reports, all three family members were living together in the same house at the time of the incident.

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The Punalur police said the assault took place after Sheela questioned Vijay about his alleged heavy drug use. Her remarks reportedly angered him, following which he attacked her. The incident left Sheela injured and requiring medical attention. Following the assault, family members rushed Sheela to the Punalur Taluk Hospital for treatment. The incident came to light after she was admitted to the hospital with injuries sustained during the alleged attack.

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The Punalur police subsequently took Vijay into custody in connection with the case. After completing the necessary procedures, the police formally recorded his arrest and produced him before the court. The incident highlights concerns over domestic violence and disputes within families. Further details regarding the case and the victim's condition were not immediately available.