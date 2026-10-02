A 5th standard student returning from tuition was allegedly kidnapped by a gang in a van in Adoor, Pathanamthitta. Locals found the boy abandoned in an isolated spot after he was knocked unconscious. Adoor police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Pathanamthitta: A 5th standard student faced a shocking kidnapping attempt in Pannivizha, Adoor. The incident took place on the evening of August 30. The boy was walking back home after his tuition classes. A gang of over six men arrived in an Omni van and forcefully pulled him inside, the boy stated. The kidnappers then knocked him unconscious. The gang abandoned him in an empty area about one and a half kilometres away and escaped, the boy told the police.

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A local resident noticed the panicked boy standing on the roadside. The kidnapping attempt came to light when the resident asked him about the situation. The resident immediately informed the boy's family and the police. Some locals also confirmed seeing the suspected Omni van in the area. Adoor police registered a case based on the family's complaint and launched an investigation. Local residents are now complaining about the growing menace of anti-social elements in the area. The ward councillor stated that they have asked the municipality to urgently install more CCTV cameras and streetlights for public safety.

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