Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar praised a party worker's bravery in Vizhinjam, Kerala. The worker, Binu, an NDA candidate, rescued a young boy, Muhammad Afsan, who had fallen into a stream. Despite sustaining injuries, Binu saved the child.

Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted an act of bravery and selfless service by a party worker in Kerala’s Vizhinjam, describing it as a reflection of the core values that define the BJP and NDA.

In a post shared on X, Chandrasekhar recounted how a young boy, Muhammad Afsan, accidentally fell into a stream near Sarvashakthapuram, triggering a life-threatening situation.

According to Chandrasekhar, BJP karyakarta and NDA candidate from the Vizhinjam ward, Binu, acted without hesitation upon witnessing the incident. Risking his own life, Binu rushed into the stream and managed to pull the child to safety. During the rescue attempt, Binu himself sustained injuries, but his priority remained the child’s well-being.

Chandrasekhar emphasised that Binu’s actions were not driven by political ambition or electoral considerations but stemmed from an instinctive sense of responsibility and service. He said the incident exemplified what he described as the “DNA” of the BJP and NDA - a commitment to public service that transcends religion, background, or political calculations.

The BJP leader stressed that such acts of courage are not isolated incidents but are characteristic of grassroots workers who step forward when emergencies arise. He reiterated that, for the BJP and NDA, public service is not limited to election campaigns but is a constant obligation toward society.

Expressing pride in Binu and fellow party workers, Chandrasekhar said moments like these define the spirit of the organisation and its volunteers. He concluded by reaffirming that the BJP-NDA’s approach to service is rooted in action, compassion and responsibility toward every Malayalee.

The post has drawn attention online for showcasing real-world heroism and highlighting the role of grassroots workers during critical moments, reinforcing the narrative of service-oriented politics promoted by the party.