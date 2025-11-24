Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar strongly reacted to Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on 'Viksit Bharat', calling him a 'dynast' who thinks for his family, not India's future, and contrasted him with a selfless PM Modi.

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday strongly reacted to Samajawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks against the "Viksit Bharat" vision, referring to him as a "dynast," who doesn't think for the people of India and their future.

Speaking with ANI, Rajeev Chandrasekhar also targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav. "This is the difference between Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav, and these dynasts: they think for today, their sons, their children, and their families; they don't think for the people of India and their future," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. "PM Modi does not think for himself or his family. He is working hard to build a better future for all Indians," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav Questions 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

At a press conference on November 22, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the BJP's focus on 2047, saying, "The BJP is talking about 2047. They don't even read their own manifesto...Why 2047? Should they add another 100 years?" Will you survive till 2047?" in an apparent dig at PM Modi's vision of a developed India.

The "Viksit Bharat" initiative envisions a fully developed India by 2047, with economic growth, infrastructure development and national progress at its core. Akhilesh Yadav has faced massive backlash from NDA leaders following his remarks.

NDA Leaders Condemn SP Chief's Remarks

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari asserted that the SP has long engaged in "politics with a negative agenda" and "cannot digest the country's development" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at making India a developed nation by 2047.

Ansari added that SP leaders are so unsettled by the government's focus on "prosperity, happiness, employment and progress" that they have resorted to personal attacks. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The Samajwadi Party has consistently engaged in politics with a negative agenda. Our Prime Minister is speaking about a developed India, focusing on advancing the country towards prosperity, happiness, employment, and progress. The leaders of the Samajwadi Party are so upset by this that they did not hesitate to make personal remarks against the Prime Minister. The country has a strong and capable Prime Minister in Narendra Modi, who is working sincerely and diligently to elevate the nation's development."

Ansari further noted that discussions about the nation's development and progress seem to make the opposition uncomfortable. "These very things, the talk of the country's development and progress, are not being digested by the people of the Samajwadi Party," he said.

'Politics Centred Around Family'

In a recent development, the UP Minister Daya Shankar Singh criticised the SP chief's political priorities. "They are working towards the development of themselves and their family members, unlike PM Modi, who is selfless. Whether he remains or not, India should remain firm, that's his vision... Akhilesh Yadav's politics is centred around his family and people; on the contrary, he should think about who will take care of his family after he is gone," Shankar Singh told ANI. (ANI)