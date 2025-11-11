A 39-year-old man from Sreekaryam was found dead at his Bengaluru residence where he lived with two women. Following a complaint from the man's brother alleging harassment, police have registered a case against the two women for abetment to suicide.

Thiruvananthapuram: A man from Sreekaryam was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru, prompting police to register a case for abetment to suicide against two Malayali women. The deceased has been identified as C.P. Vishnu, aged 39, a native of the Edathara Arthassery Temple area. Vishnu had been living in Bengaluru for several years for work.

According to police reports, Vishnu shared an apartment in Yellanhalli with two women, Surya Kumari (38) and Jyothi (38), both employed in private firms. One of them reportedly informed his family early Friday morning that Vishnu had been found hanging in the bathroom.

Vishnu’s relatives immediately travelled to Bengaluru after receiving the call. However, his brother Jishnu later grew suspicious about the circumstances and lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that Vishnu’s death was the result of harassment by the two women. Based on this complaint, the police registered a case under charges of abetment to suicide.

Preliminary inquiry

Preliminary inquiries suggest Vishnu may have been in a relationship with one of the women, and frequent quarrels between them may have contributed to the incident. Bengaluru Police have announced that Surya Kumari will be questioned soon, while efforts are ongoing to contact Jyothi, who is reportedly in Dehradun for work. Her phone has been switched off.

All three individuals are said to be natives of Thiruvananthapuram. The investigation continues.

(Suicide is not a solution. Seek help from mental health professionals. If you are having self-harm thoughts, please reach out to the 'Disha' helpline: Toll-free 1056, 0471-2552056.)