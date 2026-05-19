On May 19, 2026, the Kerala State Lottery will announce the Sthree Sakthi SS-520 draw results at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. This popular weekly lottery features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and numerous other cash rewards.

Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the results of the Kerala State Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-520 draw, scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The much-awaited weekly lottery offers a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore, attracting participants from across the state hoping for a life-changing win.

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According to reports, the official draw is set to take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The winning numbers are expected to be published shortly after the draw on official lottery platforms and authorised result portals.

The Sthree Sakthi weekly lottery remains one of Kerala’s most popular government-run lottery schemes. Apart from the Rs 1 crore jackpot, the draw also includes several prize categories offering substantial cash rewards. The second prize winner is expected to receive Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize carries Rs 5 lakh. Additional lower-tier prizes and consolation rewards are also part of the prize structure.

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Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-520 Prize Structure

Prize Category Prize Amount

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30 Lakh

3rd Prize Rs 5 Lakh

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Reports noted that Kerala’s lottery system continues to enjoy massive popularity because proceeds from ticket sales are used for public welfare programmes, healthcare initiatives and social development projects across the state.

Lottery officials have advised participants to carefully verify their ticket numbers with the official gazette results before claiming prizes. Winners of amounts exceeding Rs 1 lakh are required to submit their claims at the Directorate of State Lotteries in Thiruvananthapuram along with identity proof, photographs and bank verification documents. Claims must generally be filed within 30 days from the draw date.

Last week’s Sthree Sakthi SS-519 draw had also generated major excitement after a ticket from Kannur reportedly won the Rs 1 crore jackpot. The recurring success stories have further fuelled anticipation surrounding today’s SS-520 results.

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