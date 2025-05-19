New Delhi: The Supreme Court has approved Tamil Nadu's request to cut trees in the Mullaperiyar region as part of its plan to strengthen the baby dam, a decision that comes after nearly three years of legal proceedings. Tamil Nadu had approached the court citing Kerala’s continued opposition, which had delayed crucial maintenance work and triggered significant political controversy in Kerala.

During the hearing, Tamil Nadu argued that the maintenance and reinforcement of the dam required the removal of certain trees, a move Kerala resisted. The Supreme Court, while allowing the request, instructed the Kerala government to forward Tamil Nadu’s application to the central government within two weeks. The Centre is then expected to make a decision within three weeks.

The court further ruled that Kerala must approve Tamil Nadu’s broader maintenance activities at the Mullaperiyar dam. It ordered that a Kerala official be present at the site during the work. The construction of a road needed to transport materials was also approved, with the Supreme Court directing Kerala to carry out the work at Tamil Nadu’s expense. Additionally, Tamil Nadu was permitted to carry out maintenance work on a dormitory at the site. The request for an extra boat was also granted, subject to regulatory compliance. Meanwhile, the decision regarding grouting operations has been left to the Supervisory Committee and the court itself.

Kerala has long maintained that the existing Mullaperiyar dam poses safety risks and has been advocating for the construction of a new dam. However, during the hearing, Supreme Court judges verbally observed that there was no immediate threat to the dam’s safety, a remark that preceded the official ruling.

The issue of tree cutting in the region has previously created political turbulence. In 2021, Kerala initially granted permission for routine tree removal but later withdrew the approval due to public and political backlash. This reversal prompted Tamil Nadu to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

With this latest judgment, the Supreme Court has reinforced Tamil Nadu’s right to maintain and reinforce the dam infrastructure, while also calling for cooperation from Kerala and oversight from relevant authorities to ensure the work proceeds safely and within legal frameworks.