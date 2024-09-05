Kerala: Supplyco Onam fair kicks off today with 10-50 per cent off on wide range of products; Read

The state-level Supplyco Onam Fair will be inaugurated today by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at E.K. Nayanar Park, Thiruvananthapuram. The fair, running from September 5 to 14, will feature discounts of 10% to 50%.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state-level inauguration of this year's Supplyco Onam Fair will take place today at 5 PM. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the fair at the East Fort E.K. Nayanar Park in Thiruvananthapuram. The event, chaired by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, will feature Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty performing the first sale.

The Onam fairs are being organized from September 5 to 14. District-level fairs will be held from September 6 to 14 at district headquarters with special arrangements. In addition to 13 types of subsidized items, the fair will feature Sabarimala products, other FMCG items, Milma products, handloom goods, fruits, and organic vegetables, all available at discounts ranging from 10% to 50%.

In addition, the Food Department's office has announced significant discounts on over 200 essential items from leading brands. For this Onam, Supplyco is introducing the Shabarimala Signature Kit, which offers six Shabarimala products valued at Rs 255 for just Rs 189.

In addition to the existing discounts on various brands at the Onam fairs and Supplyco supermarkets, there are deep discount offers providing up to 10% additional savings. Attractive combo offers and buy-one-get-one-free promotions are also available for popular brands. Products from companies such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Brahmins, Nambisans, Eastern, and Sunplus will be sold at special discounted rates during the fairs.

