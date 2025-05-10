Malayali students who arrived in Delhi said they booked their own travel tickets. Many students, including Malayalis, are still stranded in Jalandhar.

Delhi: Malayali students who arrived in Delhi reported that several others are still stuck in Jalandhar. They told Asianet News that students face difficulties returning home from Delhi, and many, including international students, are stranded in Jalandhar. No decision has been made yet regarding the international students.

Students said that flight ticket prices have skyrocketed during this crisis, and train tickets are unavailable. Malayali students who reached Delhi booked their own travel tickets.

Most students returning to Kerala from universities in conflict-affected border states have arrived at the Kerala House in Delhi.

Around seventy-five students from various central and state universities in Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab arrived at Kerala House last night and early this morning.

Students from different parts of the state will return home by various flights and trains. Following the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's directive, a 24-hour control room has been opened at the Kerala House in New Delhi to provide assistance and information to Keralites and Malayali students in the border states amidst the conflict.

The control room is headed by Additional Resident Commissioner Chetan Kumar Meena and includes Controller A.S. Hari Kumar, Liaison Officer Rahul K. Jaiswar, NORKA Development Officer J. Shajimon, P.W.D. Assistant Executive Engineer B. Baiju, Assistant Engineers N. Sreegesh, C. Munawar Juman, Tourism Information Officer K. Sunil Kumar, K.S.E.B. Resident Engineer Dennis Rajan, I.&P.R.D. Assistant Editor Ratheesh John, and Assistant Liaison Officers T.O. Jithin Raj, P.R. Vishnuraj, S. Sachin, Jayaraj Nair, and R. Atul Krishnan to coordinate the control room operations. The control room helpline number is 01123747079.