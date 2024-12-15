Railways announces special additional trains for Sabarimala pilgrims; Check details

The South Central Railway has announced special train services for Sabarimala pilgrims, running from December 2023 to January 2024. The trains will cover various important pilgrimage destinations and provide convenient travel options for devotees visiting Sabarimala from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other regions.

The South Central Railway (SCR) is operating special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims, which will cover key religious destinations along the route. Railway officials stated that these trains were designed to assist Ayyappa devotees traveling from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Passengers of these special services can also conveniently visit major temples in Kerala along the way. The temples included in the circuit are the Sastha temples at Pandalam, Kulathupuzha, Aryankavu, Achankovil and Erumeli.

The train services include Secunderabad – Kollam (07175) running on December 19 and 26, Kollam – Secunderabad (07176) running on December 21 and 28, Secunderabad – Kollam (07175) running on January 2, 9 and 16, and Kollam – Secunderabad (07176) running on January 4, 11 and 18 next year.

According to SCR, these special trains will feature a range of coaches, including First AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class.

The following special trains will operate on specific dates:

Train No. 07177 Vijayawada-Kollam Special: December 21 and 28

Train No. 07178 Kollam-Kakinada Town Special: December 16, 23, and 30

Train No. 07175 Secunderabad-Kollam Special: January 2, 9, and 16

Train No. 07176 Secunderabad-Kollam Special: January 4, 11, and 18

Train No. 07183 Narsapur-Kollam Special: January 15 and 22

Train No. 07184 Kollam-Narsapur Special: January 17 and 24

Train No. 07181 Guntur-Kollam Special: January 4, 11, and 18

Train No. 07182 Kollam-Kakkanad Special: January 6

Train No. 07179 Kakinada Town-Kollam Special: January 1 and 8

Train No. 07180 Kollam-Guntur Special: January 3 and 10

These trains are scheduled for the convenience of devotees traveling to the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Train No. 07179 Kakinada Town-Kollam Special will depart from Kakinada Town at 11:50 PM on January 1 and 8 (Wednesdays) and will arrive in Kollam at 5:30 AM on the third day (2 services). Meanwhile, Train No. 07180 Kollam-Guntur Special will depart from Kollam at 8:40 AM on January 3 and 10 (Fridays) and will reach Guntur at 11:30 AM on the following day (2 services), according to a release from Southern Railway.

