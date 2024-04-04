Sidharthan death case: Victim's father moves Kerala HC alleging delay in CBI investigation

Jayaprakash, father of JS Sidharthan of the Pookode Veterinary University, filed a petition in the Kerala High Court against the delay in a CBI probe as announced by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kochi: Jayaprakash, the father of JS Sidharthan has moved the Kerala High Court against the delay in the CBI investigation as announced by the Chief Minister in his son's death. He requested the court to direct the concerned officials to take up the case immediately. Jayaprakash also alleged that there was a deliberate attempt on the part of the government to sabotage the CBI investigation. The High Court will consider the plea on Friday (April 05).

Sidharthan death case: Kerala govt cheated us, will protest before CM's residence, says father Jayaprakash

Sidharthan was found hanging inside the toilet of the men's hostel at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad on February 18. Earlier, Jayaprakash had told the media that he would protest in front of the Cliff House against the attempt to sabotage the CBI probe into the incident. He accused the Chief Minister of cheating him with false promises. Jayaprakash criticized the government for the delay in the CBI probe into the case, expressing frustration during a media address on Sunday. He accused authorities of attempting to obstruct the investigation and shield the accused.

He had alleged that despite evidence of the ragging incident being captured by some girls, neither the college nor the police took any action against them. He also accused CPM leader MM Mani of protecting one of the accused, Akshay. Jayaprakash declared that he would launch a protest in front of the Cliff House.

Jayaprakash also alleged that SFI state secretary PM Arsho frequently visited the hostel for 8 months when Sidharthan was being tortured and demanded police book a case against him.

