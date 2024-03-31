Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sidharthan death case: Kerala govt cheated us, will protest before CM's residence, says father Jayaprakash

    Pookode Veterinary University student JS Sidharthan's father Jayaprakash alleged that the Kerala government has cheated them and raised concerns about the lapses in the home department's handling of the case's transfer to the CBI.

    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Jayaprakash, the father of JS Sidharthan, who was found hanging inside the toilet of the men's hostel at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad on February 18, said on Sunday (Mar 31)  that he would protest in front of the Cliff House against the attempt to sabotage Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into the incident. He accused the Chief Minister of cheating him with false promises.

    Jayaprakash criticized the government for the delay in the CBI probe into the case, expressing frustration during a media address on Sunday. He accused authorities of attempting to obstruct the investigation and shield the accused.

    He alleged that despite evidence of the ragging incident being captured by some girls, neither the college nor the police took any action against them. He also accused CPM leader MM Mani of protecting one of the accused, Akshay. Jayaprakash declared that he would launch a protest in front of the Cliff House.
    Jayaprakash also alleged that SFI state secretary PM Arsho frequently visited the hostel for 8 months when Sidharthan was being tortured and demanded police book a case against him.

    "At the hostel, Sidharthan endured torture for almost eight months. During this time, Arsho, the state president of SFI, frequently visited the hostel. He's the one responsible for the violence against my son. I want the police to book him in the case," he said.

    Jayaprakash also raised concerns about the lapses in the home department's handling of the case's transfer to the CBI. He pointed out that the state government's order for a CBI probe was sent to the Kochi CBI office instead of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. This oversight, he alleged, indicated carelessness among officials in dealing with such a sensitive and high-profile case.
     

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
