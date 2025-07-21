Tharoor defended his position, emphasizing the importance of cross-party cooperation for national interests. He reiterated his commitment to India's safety and well-being, quoting Nehru's "Who lives if India dies?".

Kochi: In a pointed remark aimed at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, senior party leader K Muraleedharan declared that Tharoor would not be invited to any party events in Thiruvananthapuram, asserting that he was “not one of them.” The remarks come soon after Tharoor, addressing the issues related to party high command, said that he prioritised national security more than party loyalty amid heightened tensions over his support to PM Modi.

Muraleedharan told ANI, "The final authority will be the Congress high command, which will decide whether to take action against him or allow him to remain in the party. We are not ready to cooperate with him in Kerala because he always keeps attacking the Congress and Indira Gandhi. In the last one year, PM Modi did not say a single word about Sanjay Gandhi but he accused Sanjay Gandhi. He always opposes Rahul Gandhi's statement." K Muraleedharan added, "We are upset with his performance in Kerala. He is no longer coming to his parliamentary constituency...We have decided that we will not cooperate with him in the upcoming local body elections. We will follow the instructions given by the high command..."



However, Tharoor said that he will stand his ground as it was the right thing for the country. "Politics is unfortunately or otherwise in any democracy is about competition. As a result when people like me say it that we respect our parties we have certain values and convictions which keep us in our parties. But we need to cooperate with other parties in the interest of national security the question you asked. Sometimes the parties feel that is disloyal to them and that becomes a big problem which is your first loyalty? To my mind the nation comes first", Tharoor said, adding that parties are a means of making the nation better.

'Who Lives if India Dies'

Tharoor stressed that his commitment is towards a better and safe India whose borders are secure. "Some of us may say, let's say, more capitalism. Some may say more socialism. Some may be in favour of certain kinds of regulatory controls. Some may be against too much regulation. So you have different points of view. That's fine. But ultimately, we must all be committed to a better India, a safer India, an India whose borders are protected, whose territory is safe, whose people's well-being can be nurtured. And that is my commitment", he said.



The Congress MP further urged all the political parties to stay united when the nation is "imperiled". He quoted former India PM Jawaharlal Nehru famous quote, “Who lives if India dies? And that's a question to which there is no answer. India must come first, and then only can we all live.” "I'm saying it to all parties. Put your differences aside when the nation is imperiled. Because if there is no India, there's a very famous line of Nehru's, which I am very fond of quoting. Who lives if India dies? And that's a question to which there is no answer. India must come first, and then only can we all live," he said.

(With ANI inputs)