Congress High Command continues to ignore Shashi Tharoor's controversial statements. They've decided to overlook his article on the Emergency anniversary, despite the BJP's use of it against the Nehru family, and his praise for the Modi government.

New Delhi: Despite mounting resentment within the Congress party against senior leader Shashi Tharoor, the party’s High Command has chosen not to take disciplinary action. The leadership has decided to overlook Tharoor’s controversial article published on the anniversary of the Emergency, which included criticism of Indira and Sanjay Gandhi.

The article has since been widely circulated by the BJP, using it as a tool to attack the Nehru-Gandhi family. Meanwhile, Tharoor continues to openly praise the Modi government, adding further strain to his already fragile position within the Congress.

High Command repeats strategy of silence

This is not the first time the party leadership has ignored Tharoor's remarks. In keeping with their past approach, the Congress High Command is once again opting to remain silent, dismissing both his article and his public admiration for the BJP’s governance style.

Demands for action against Tharoor are gaining traction at both the national level and within Kerala. There have been calls for him to provide an explanation prior to the upcoming Parliament session. Some Congress leaders have also urged Rahul Gandhi to address the matter during the next parliamentary party meeting.

While Tharoor remains a member of the Congress Working Committee, the Kerala state leadership has chosen a hands-off approach, suggesting that Tharoor should be left to decide his own course of action.

Tharoor’s continued praise for Modi government

In a recent speech delivered in London, Tharoor praised the BJP government, stating: “A strong nationalism is reflected in BJP rule. The BJP believes in centralized governance. Changes over the past 78 years are visible in foreign policy and politics.”

In a separate article published in an English daily, Tharoor also commended the government's strong will in combating terrorism. These comments have only intensified criticism from within his party.

BJP amplifies Tharoor’s remarks

The BJP, meanwhile, has seized the opportunity to capitalize on Tharoor's dissent. BJP spokesperson RP Singh said Tharoor's remarks about the Modi government's democratic values directly counter Rahul Gandhi’s claims of authoritarianism. He further argued that a party under the tight control of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi has no legitimacy to lecture others on democracy.