Thiruvananthapuram: Marunadan Malayali editor Shajan Skariah will take legal action against the police. Shajan Skariah told Asianet News that the police action of arresting him was contempt of court and that he would take action against it. The police tried to portray him badly in front of society. The police officer was taking revenge.

Shajan Skariah said that the complainant's allegations were baseless. He will file a contempt of court petition against the officer. Shajan alleged that the investigating officer was settling a score with him. Shajan Skariah's complaint is that the officer's revenge was behind the custody taken from his house at night in a case registered three months ago.

There is widespread criticism of the manner in which Marunadan Malayali online channel editor Shajan Skariah was arrested without notice in the defamation case. Shajan's complaint is that the officer's revenge was behind the custody taken from his house at night in a case registered three months ago. Considering the lapse on the part of the police in the procedure, the court granted bail to Shajan even though he was charged with a non-bailable offence.

The criticism is that Shajan Skariah was arrested yesterday by bypassing the legal procedures that the police should follow when taking a person into custody. Shajan's complaint is that the police were following Shajan Skariah from Erumeli in a defamation case that could have been summoned by giving notice, and he was taken into custody at night without even allowing him to dress. Although Section 67 of the IT Act is a serious offense punishable by more than 1 year, Shajan Skariah has not absconded. The allegation is that there is a legal lapse in the action of Cyber ​​Cell CI Niyas.

There was a move to take Shajan Skariah into custody without informing him of the details in the defamation cases filed by PV Anwar. 107 cases were registered against Shajan across the state. However, the further action cooled down after the High Court gave strict instructions 10 days ago not to take Shajan Skariah into custody for questioning without giving notice. Many police actions against journalists and media organizations during the LDF rule have drawn widespread criticism. Similar criticism is being raised against Shajan's arrest.

Shajan Skariah was arrested last night in a case of insulting a young woman through a video published on YouTube. Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court Judge Shweta Sasikumar granted bail. Shajan Skariah's lawyer argued that there was no need to question him in custody. The lawyer also pointed out the High Court order that notice should be given before taking him into custody.

The case is based on the complaint that a young woman from Mahi was insulted through a video published on Marunadan Malayali's online channel on December 23, 2024. The woman's complaint is that she was portrayed as a bad woman in front of the society and her family by giving news that she was extorting money by offering sexual favors through honey trap. The woman also stated that she is an employee of a leading bank in the UAE. The police have now taken action on the complaint received by the Chief Minister.