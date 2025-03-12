Gujarat: Nitrogen tanker falls into pit on Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway; no injuries reported

A nitrogen-filled tanker overturned and fell into a 30-35 feet deep pit off the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Highway in Gujarat’s Kheda district on March 11, prompting the evacuation of nearby villages.

Gujarat: Nitrogen tanker falls into pit on Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway; no injuries reported anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 12, 2025, 7:49 AM IST

Kheda:  A tanker filled with nitrogen fell into a deep pit off the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Highway in Gujarat's Kheda district on Tuesday (Mar 11) evening, leading to the evacuation of people from surrounding villages as a precaution. According to officials, a tanker filled with chemicals was travelling towards Ahmedabad, when it took a wrong turn, which led to the accident of the tanker falling in around a 30-3 feet deep pit.

However, no injuries have been reported in the incident, officials confirmed.

District police officials, collector and top officials reached the spot earlier on Tuesday to assess the situation.

A lot of smoke was generated from the incident, which led to the closure of the highway for a brief period.

Along with the Nandiad fire brigade, Ahmedabad and Vadodara fire-fighting teams were also called on to help with diluting the smoke and pouring soil on it. A total of four bowser trucks and two emergency fire tenders were called from both the cities, according to officials.

According to District Collector, Amit Prakash Yadav, the highway will be opened after the visibility is completely cleared.

"The highway will be opened again as soon as the visibility is completely cleared. Also, to ensure that the work is done quickly, the administration called the fire personnel of Ahmedabad and Vadodara along with the Nadiad Fire Department team on the spot," he told ANI.

A fireman, Ashok Sharma recalled that even though no injuries have been reported, one person was taken to the hospital for a checkup as a precaution.

"When we reached the spot of the incident then no one was there, but I did hear that they brought one person to the hospital," he told ANI.

The fireman added, "This incident happened on the Ahmedabad-Baroda expressway. The tanker was originally going to Ahmedabad side but it crossed onto the wrong side when the accident happened. We had got to know that there is nitrogen in the tanker, and when we reached then we saw a lot of smoke coming out so we controlled it with foam and water." 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory anr

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

Mumbai sessions court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi in Aurangzeb remark controversy ddr

Aurangzeb remarks row: Abu Azmi granted anticipatory bail by Mumbai court

Chapati row sparks two-day campus clash at Karnataka university, police step in ddr

Chapati row sparks two-day campus clash at Karnataka university, police step in

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it ddr

Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it (WATCH)

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius ddr

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory anr

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

Holi 2025: Rituals and Remedies for Wealth, Happiness, and Good Luck RBA

Holi 2025: Rituals and Remedies for Wealth, Happiness, and Good Luck

Elegant White Diamond Rings for Eid Celebration Fashion Guide iwh

Eid White Diamond Rings: Designs Your Mother-in-Law Will Adore

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon