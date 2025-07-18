While execution is currently stayed, the Attorney General expressed concerns about the visit's potential negative impact, prioritizing Priya's safe return. The council seeks permission for a small delegation, including a Muslim cleric, to travel.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council to approach the Central Government for permission to travel to Yemen. A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta were hearing the petition filed by the organisation on July 18. Nimisha Priya, hailing from Palakkad in Kerala, was convicted for the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. Her death sentence was handed down in 2020 and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

The Action Council stated that there was a revered Islamic cleric who intervened to postpone the death sentence, and that the members of the council should go to Yemen for negotiations with victim's family. “As of now, execution has been stayed. We are thankful to the Indian government for all efforts. But we need to go there, there was a revered [Islamic cleric] who intervened. Since there is a travel ban in Yemen, let 2-3 members of the petitioner and a representative of Kerala Islamic cleric be permitted to go to Yemen. The delegation can also have one representative from the government also," the council stated.

Several politicians, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had lauded the intervention of Kanthapuram AP Abubacker Musliyar and the Action Council for ensuring the postponement of the death sentence. Attorney General of India R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, expressed pessimism about the visit and stated that the government does not want something counter-productive to happen. “We want this woman to come out safely,” he added.

Family Hopeful of Relief

Speaking to Asianet News, Nimisha Priya's husband Tomy said that there are still many things left to be done for preventing the death penalty to Nimisha Priya.

“I believe that after talking to Talal's (victim) family, the case will be fully resolved. Everyone involved worked very well. The Central and State Governments provided support. It is a hundred percent relief. I have full faith that my wife, Nimisha Priya, will be brought back to the country. There are certain things kept under wraps. Everyone is willing to go to any extent to save Nimisha Priya. There are still many hurdles to cross,” Tomy told Asianet News.

Nimisha went to Yemen with her husband and daughter in 2008. Six years later, her family returned home due to financial difficulties. A year later, she started a clinic there with the help of Talal Abdo Mahdi for livelihood. However, he had allegedly subjected her to severe physical and mental abuse. In 2017, Nimisha Priya was arrested after she reportedly administered a sedative to him, which led to his collapse and subsequent death.