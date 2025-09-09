Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cherian faced backlash for calling Hema Committee complaints “assumptions” and “scripts.” Producer Sandra Thomas slammed him, saying his remarks insult victims and downplay harassment.

Kochi: Kerala’s Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has drawn flak for his remarks on the Hema Committee report, which examined issues of gender discrimination and workplace harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Speaking to a TV channel, the minister said that several of the complaints and findings in the report were based on mere assumptions and “scripts that anyone could guess.” He clarified that the government has not abandoned the committee’s recommendations, but maintained that many of the allegations lacked substantial evidence. “Some of the so-called scripts included in the report cannot be the basis to destroy anyone’s life,” he said.

Dismissing claims that the government was shielding prominent figures by withholding the report, the minister stressed that the document had already been submitted to the court. “The government has no need to protect anyone. The delay occurred because of complex procedures, not because of any attempt to bury the report,” he asserted. Saji Cherian also pointed out that it is up to the police, not the government, to investigate if the report contains credible names or evidence. He added that steps had been taken in line with the committee’s recommendations, particularly on matters concerning women’s safety in the industry.

However, Saji Cherian’s comments sparked criticism, especially when he claimed that no actor was named in the report and that many complaints that surfaced after its release were the result of “external pressure.” According to him, some complainants withdrew despite government assurances of protection, as their allegations lacked proof. He further said that even the charges against veteran actor Balachandra Menon were fabricated.

Producer Sandra Thomas Hits Back

Actress and producer Sandra Thomas has criticized Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, accusing him of bowing to pressure from powerful groups within the film industry in his remarks on the Hema Committee report. In a Facebook post, she condemned Cherian’s suggestion that women who filed complaints did so under external pressure, calling it an insult to the victims.

“The Cultural Minister’s statement to a private channel regarding the Hema Committee appears influenced by the film industry’s power groups. Claiming that victimized women filed complaints due to pressure is deeply insulting. Women come forward despite anticipating future hardships and isolation. A minister should not make statements that downplay the seriousness of their complaints. Those who speak up are making a significant personal sacrifice,” she wrote.



In neighboring Tamil Nadu, a singer filed a sexual harassment complaint against a lyricist and says she was ostracized for seven years. “As a woman in this field, I can assure you that ostracization in Malayalam cinema is even worse. When criticism arises against the Cultural Minister’s statement, please don’t dismiss us with remarks like ‘I have three daughters, a wife, and a mother,’” Sandra Thomas wrote.